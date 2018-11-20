‘Fallout 76’ Player Hilariously Pretends to Be ‘Fallout 4’s’ Preston Garvey

Though Fallout 76 does have NPCs, you won’t find any of the human variety – at least not still alive. Some players have taken to becoming NPCs themselves, but this one role-playing as Fallout 4’s Preston Garvey takes the cake.

“Another settlement needs your help,” a tale as old as time … or at least as old as Fallout 4 and that’s exactly what this role-player is bringing to the online world of Fallout 76.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only did player ‘RpTheHotrod’ absolutely nail the character’s look in character creation, but also how he is known for behaving in the game as well. In the video above, you can see the Preston expert take his role very seriously all decked out and ready to go. You can also hear that dreaded (beloved?) voice line about settlements as well with an audio overlay.

It’s pretty freaking hilarious, but it gets even better when the other player just kind of gives up and says “Where’s the settlement at?” as if it hurt their soul to say so. It’s pretty amazing and does show the more humorous side of the Wasteland going online.

Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our thoughts on the latest adventure from a snipped of our review below:

“As a long-time fan of the franchise and a huge lover of falling in deep with a rich narrative, I was very open to the idea of online Fallout even though on paper I shouldn’t have been. Though it’s not the co-op experience I was envisioning, I was excited to be able to play a familiar franchise with friends for the first time with a new shared-adventure,” reads our full review.

The thing about Fallout 76 is that it’s a very strange blend of completely familiar and totally alien. The aesthetic is the same, the quests run very similarly, and the overall feel felt very much like a Fallout title. The heavy leaning on survival and the ability to stumble upon other actual players however cast the game into completely new territory – thought that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”