Fallout 76 Brings Back Aliens to Replace Broken Event

Fallout 76 players are supposed to be searching for Prime Cuts and nabbing some bountiful rewards right now during a two-week Meat Week event, but that's not the case here after that event ended up being busted. Bethesda announced this weekend that Meat Week had been replaced with the Invaders from Beyond event featuring the aliens which will run from now until May 10th. There's been no word yet as to when or if Meat Week will be brought back to make up for its removal.

The announcement about the replacement event was shared on social media this week to confirm that Meat Week was gone and Invaders from Beyond would be back for a limited time. This means that players will start seeing aliens and alien spaceships in Fallout 76 from now until May 10th with rewards to be obtained from participating in this event.

Grahm and Chally have been stingy giving out Meat Week rewards! They've decided to pack up and host their party another time.



On a completely unrelated note, we've just received reports that Alien ships are coming to Appalachia! *



*Starting today at 12 pm ET, until May 10. pic.twitter.com/HxO1WxIhW7 — Fallout (@Fallout) April 29, 2022

There wasn't much context given with this tweet, at least not beyond the Fallout account saying that the main characters of Meat Week were being "stingy" with their rewards. If you head to the Fallout 76 discussions within the game's subreddit and elsewhere, however, you'll see that players have been sounding off about missing rewards ever since the Meat Week event was supposed to be underway.

Bethesda replied more than once to these sorts of posts and acknowledged that rewards were not being distributed correctly. Players said that they couldn't find the Super Mutant Grahm to cash in on their rewards, and others said the event-exclusive Prime Cuts weren't dropping from the timed events like they should've. After saying that it would be investigating the issue to see if it could be resolved, Bethesda eventually opted to just swap out this event entirely.

In addition to whatever rewards players may acquire from events like this, one of the draws of these sorts of occasional events are the plans to be acquired for different C.A.M.P. items. Players are missing out on those now since many had plans to score them here after missing out on Meat Week last time it was around, but the alien event itself at least has some of its own plans to acquire.

There's no telling at this time when or if Meat Week will be back in the future after this mishap, but you can check out the latest event calendar here to see what's coming next.