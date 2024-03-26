Fallout 76 Atlantic City Update Released with New Patch Notes

Fallout 76's next big Expedition that takes players to Atlantic City has finally been released with a whole new set of patch notes to go along with it. The update was announced in full late last year with parts of it previewed over time since then until players were able to try it themselves as the content went into testing ahead of its release. Along with the Atlantic City content, the same update also ushered in another new season which looks quite a bit different from all of the past seasons players have played through.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Atlantic City content, it deals with players visiting the city of the same name and embarking on a quest to combat the "Overgrown" enemies at the request of Mayor Tim. That's what's going on in the Atlantic City Expedition, but the base experience is also getting updated with a new questline, side quests, and more.

The seasonal change mentioned previously ditches the scoreboard system in place previously in favor of a ticket-based page system where players can pick and choose what rewards they want during Season 16. More on that can be found here, and you can check out the full patch notes for the update below:

Fallout 76 Atlantic City Update

Art

Fixed preview of snare drum, accordion, and guitar.

Fixed graphical issue with Ultracite laser beams when using the Beam Focuser Mod.

Fixed an issue with certain Fasnacht masks not properly displaying in the Display Case.

Fixed carry and throw previews in Pip-Boy.

Tax Evasion: Added caps icon for the Stolen Winnings when viewed in inventory menus.

Added new preview when you transform miscellaneous item to 'Wet Floor Sign.'

Gameplay

The Mechanical Derby Game inside of the Showman's Pier Arcade now provides an intelligence buff.

Aquarium Sign now grants proper amount of plastic when scrapping.

Fixed an issue where players would see the word "Chain" displaying on screen after using certain weapons.

Players can navigate the map menu using movement buttons, rather than just the arrow keys.

Fixed an issue preventing the user from firing in VATS when they swapped their mouse buttons.

Fixed an issue causing NPCs to remain invulnerable when not expected to.

Fixed an issue causing Expedition team members to be removed from an Expedition.

Localization

Various localization fixes in all languages

Quests

Added additional quest intro animations.

Municipal Auditor Subtitle names are now consistent between enemies.

"A Better Tomorrow": Fixed an issue that prevented the quest from resetting properly.

"The Most Sensational Game": The quest is no longer blocked when resuming an expedition on the first objective.

"Wayward Souls": Fixed an issue that would cause Duchess to loop dialogue forever if the player chose the Luck option when confronting Batter.

Quest targets should now correctly point between Atlantic City and Appalachia locations.

Continued balance changes and iteration in key quest combat encounters.

Fixed several issues with resuming speaking to NPCs after logging off during a quest objective.

Fixed additional "checkpointing" bugs when logging out during certain quest objectives.

Continued balance changes and iteration in key quest combat encounters.

Systems

Fixed the naming of the "Handmade Rifle Aligned Grip."

Energy Weapons now get +65% damage bonus to Scorched from Prime Receiver to make it consistent with other weapons.

Berry Mentats should work properly with Chem Fiend Level 1 Perk.

Headlamps for X01, T45, T60, T51, and Raider Power Armor are now attachable to Power Armor Helmets once again.

The West Virginia slot machine UI now requests the original 10 Cap entry cost & deducts the original 10 cap amount per activation.

Purveyor Murmrgh will only reward Union Power Armor pieces once the plans have been learned.

Atlantic City vendors will no longer open the trade menu automatically when talked with.

Fixed a bug where "Protest Sign" melee weapon had the symbol of a Pistol in the Quick Inventory Menu

Changed the text on the Lock and Load Perk Card to reflect the actual buffs to heavy weapons reload speed of 20/40/60 rather than the displayed 10/20/30 percent speed.

Fixed an issue where Robot Stein Displays could not be built in the CAMP, even when the player has previously learned the plan.

Reduced damage of the Robobrain's smoke bomb attack.

Standardized backpack mod names.

Player can now eat Meat or a Corpse and receive 2x of the benefits, including better Hunger fulfillment, when having the Carnivore Mutation.

Fixed an error in the Mutant's Ultracite Right Arm description.

UI

Strikethroughs are now more accurate on large dynamic bundles.

Fixed a UI issue with Flyouts disappearing after the player opens the map.

Fixed an issue where the "place a marker button" was incorrectly starting the next expedition when looking at the map.

Fixed a bug causing the Expedition marker to occasionally appear when making your character.

Fixed an issue where a legendary item model stayed on screen for longer than expected.

World

Various fixes to item textures.

Various fixes to floating objects.

Miscellaneous