Fallout 76 Latest Update Revealed by Bethesda, Full Patch Notes

Fallout 76's next major content update launches on December 5, bringing Atlantic City to the long-running MMO. However, that doesn't mean developer Bethesda is resting on its laurels. Today, the team dropped a relatively small update in the grand scheme of things, but it is chock full of new bug fixes and improvements. Plus, Bethesda is dropping in a few new costumes and rewards for the seasonal Spooky Scorched and Treat or Treat events. Again, don't expect to be blown away with new content, but this update should fix several of the lingering issues players have been dealing with in Fallout 76.

As mentioned, one of the bigger ticket items for this patch is the new Halloween costumes and rewards. Bethesda hasn't officially announced what those rewards are going to be, but various datamines claim that players will be getting 16 new items, including several creepy-looking masks. Hopefully, all of those new items will be revealed in the next few days because the Halloween event is starting on October 24.

Our latest update to #Fallout76 brings a host of bug fixes and improvements.



Read the patch notes here for more information!https://t.co/QRJWHo5tRi pic.twitter.com/4Mm9C4oLMC — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 10, 2023

Past the new seasonal event items, the patch is mostly focused on several bug fixes. This includes several important changes to both regular armor and power armor. There are also several changes for crafting, including a fix to make every item show up in the crafting menu, which has been an annoyance for players for a bit.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the v1.81 update. Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fallout 76 v1.81 Update Patch Notes

Design Changes & Improvements

Gameplay: We've rebalanced self-inflicted damage from explosions.

Seasonal Events: We've added new costumes and rewards to the seasonal Spooky Scorched and Treat or Treat events.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Armor and Power Armor

Power Armor: Players no longer fail to enter Power Armor if the lowest charged battery is also equipped to a weapon.

Plushies : Updated Plushies to be more consistent in which Display Cases they can be displayed in. Larger plushies are now not able to be displayed in as many situations. NOTE: If you have plushies already in your displays that are backwards, you may have to place them again.

Underarmor: Alaskan Winter Secret Service Armor will now use the Secret Service Underarmor Mod Grouping instead of Casual Underarmor Mod Grouping.

Underarmor: Fixed an issue where the Secret Service Underarmor preview was appearing with the Alaskan Winter Underarmor paint applied.

Armor: The Raider Buttressed Armor mod now uses the correct model.

Armor: Arctic Marine Armor can now have the following paints applied to it; Red Viper, Free States, Nuclear Winter and Atomic Camo.

Armor Mods: The Aristocrats legendary armor mod now grants the expected increase in health and energy damage resistances bonuses as the player gains more caps.

Armor Mods: The Secret Service armor can no longer drop with the Weightless Legendary mod. (UPDATE 4:11 pm ET, this change will be reverted soon, and Secret Service armor will once again drop with the Weightless mod.) Solar and Thorn Armor can now drop with the Weightless Legendary mod.

Armor Mods: The Fiberglass Combat Armor Limb mod now provides correct damage resistances.

Armor Mods: All Pocketed, Brawling and Deep Pocketed Combat Armor and Leather Armor Mods now correctly change appearance when applied.

Apparel

Apparel: The Alaskan Winter Helmet no longer appears as a Luchador Mask when crafted.

Crafting

Fermenting: The Brewery Fermenter has been updated to prevent it from being placed in both public workshops and in player shelters.

General: Addressed an issue causing various items to not show up in the crafting menu such as; The Auto-Axe, Cold Shoulder, Union Power Armor, Makeshift Ronin Helmet, and Gladiator Mask.

Prefab: Addressed an issue where players could not place items inside the Earthlight Lounge Prefab.

Recipes: Fixed recipes not properly appearing in the Workbench unless required Perk Cards were equipped.

Decor: The Vine Wall décor now comes with a half wall variant.

Events

Mutated Events: Drop odds for plans from Mutated Events should be closer to expected percentage chance values after learning either all the Rare or all the Ultra Rare plans.

Perks

Cannibal: Players can no longer eat corpses while also using furniture.

Weapons

Weapon Mods: Gamma Wave Emitter mod now increases the capacity of fusion cores.

Ammo: Fixed an issue where fusion cores were not showing their condition properly in transfer menus.

Ammo: Plasma cores' maximum ammo per charge is once again 500 rounds.

Misc