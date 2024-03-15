Fallout Fans Think Fallout 3 and New Vegas Remasters Are Coming Soon

Some Fallout fans are growing convinced that remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are on the horizon. It has been 16 calendar years since the release of Fallout 4, and 14 since the release of Fallout: New Vegas. For many this is not only the peak of the Fallout series, but during the golden age of Bethesda. Since then, Fallout 4 failed to replicate the same high and Fallout 5 is at least one console generation away. To this end, many Fallout fans wouldn't mind revisiting these two classic RPGs via remasters, and that is exactly what they are hoping for after a new discovery.

The speculation surrounds a recent update made to the Steam version of Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition on Steam. The update was made this week. More specifically there was a beta branch test for the game, including the standard version of it. The same test was done to Fallout: New Vegas at the end of last month.

There seems to be only two possibilities here. One, Bethesda is up to something with these games. To this end, maybe remasters are on the horizon. This has been some of the speculation, but it is probably wishful thinking. What is more likely is this is routine work or in preparation of the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology releasing next month. While the latter is more likely, there has been plenty of speculation of the former as a result.

For now, all we have is speculation. Typically, the simplest explanation is the actual one. There is probably nothing to this, and if there is, it is related to the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology. There's a chance there is something more here, like evidence of some type of remaster or substantial re-release, but the chance seems tiny at this point.

That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a remaster of either Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas?