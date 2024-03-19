First Fallout Clip Released by Prime Video

Prime Video's Fallout TV show releases on April 11th, but if you can't wait until then, you can get a preview of what's to come via the first clip ever released from the show. The clip in question shows an encounter between Lucy the Vault Dweller, a gunslinging Ghoul, and a towering Brotherhood of Steel member which, in true Fallout fashion, shows how quickly a situation can escalate in the world of Fallout. Perhaps even better than this clip, however, is the prospect of getting more like this ahead of April 11th release date for Fallout since there's plenty of time for those to be shared between now and then.

For those wanting to go into Fallout blind aside from maybe seeing a trailer or two, you'll obviously want to be careful on social media now lest you see clips like this one or discussions of it. But for those who aren't too precious about spoilers and want to see as much Fallout as they can, you can watch the first Fallout clip below:

Prime Video Releases First Fallout Clip

In the clip, Lucy (Ella Purnell) confronts the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) who's apparently having some sort of altercation with a man who, in the trailer, was heard advising Lucy to go home while saying that she doesn't belong out there in the Wastelands. Showing her unfamiliarity with the area, Lucy's apparently running a Charisma build in this clip as she tries to intimidate the Ghoul into standing down. She shoots him with a dart gun similar to ones seen in the games which is very much ineffective, but an intervention from a Brotherhood of Steel member serves as a much better distraction.

That's a very surface-level look at the clip, but looking at it further, we can pick apart a few interesting details. We still don't know who the downed man is, but he's seen warning Lucy in the trailer and appears to be the Ghoul's target in this clip. Considering those factors plus how he's dressed compared to others in the rundown town, he may have some larger role in the overall story of the Fallout series. It's also worth pointing out that the trailer showed the Ghoul seemingly catching Lucy by surprise with a gun pointed at her in a different setting than this town, so it's unclear if the two have already met by now of if this standoff is their first encounter.

Most interesting of all, however, is the Brotherhood of Steel member who introduces himself as what sounds like Knight Titus. The only known Brotherhood of Steel member prior to this clip was Maximus (Aaron Moten) who serves as a Brotherhood of Steel Squire as opposed to a Knight that'd wear the armor. The clip pays special attention to scratches on the chest and shoulders of the Power Armor which may have been a direct result of the fight with a Yao Guai monster we highlighted in our breakdown of the first trailer. If that fight went as poorly as the appearance of the banged-up suit suggests, who's to say who's actually in that suit of Power Armor?

Thankfully, people wont' have to wait long to find out answers to these questions because of the way the Fallout TV show is releasing. When it heads to Prime Video, all eight episodes drop at once, so you'll be able to binge them back to back without waiting to see what happens next.