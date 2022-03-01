Fallout 76 Aliens Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Fallout 76 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To accompany the release of the new update are patch notes, which reveal everything Bethesda has done to the game. And accompanying the patch notes and the update is a new Seasonal Event, Season 8 of the game, and Fallout Worlds improvements. It’s a major update, and thus it should come as no surprise that the update also comes with a meaty download that varies from platform to platform.

Update 1.6.2.15 on PC is a clean 10 GB download, if you’re on Bethesda’s launcher. On Steam, it’s 11.6 GB and 17.9 GB on the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, on Xbox and PlayStation, the file sizes are 17.2 GB and 18.1 GB, respectively.

Below, you can find the “highlights” of the update, which is to say the salient bits. And below that, a link to the full patch notes that go into every nitty-gritty detail.

Patch Notes Highlights:

Aliens Have Landed: Extraterrestrials are here, and they want siphon our brainwaves! Until March 15, band together with other Dwellers every hour on the hour to take on an out-of-this-world new Seasonal Event.

Season 8 Begins: Relive your glory days inside the comfy confines of the Vault as you rank-up and claim new weapon and armor paints, C.A.M.P. objects, a new Ally, and many more rewards on the Season 8 Scoreboard.

Earn S.C.O.R.E. in Fallout Worlds: Continue your Season journey in Public and Custom Worlds by completing Challenges to earn S.C.O.R.E., rank up, and claim Scoreboard rewards.

New Custom Worlds Settings: Experiment in your Custom Worlds with more freedom to place intersecting C.A.M.P. objects, the ability to toggle VATS and Perk Card effects, and more!

FULL PATCH NOTES HERE

Fallout 76 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the online Fallout game, click here.