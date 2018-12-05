‘Fallout 76’ Live In-Game Events Are On the Way

Though Fallout 76 is a spin-off title that takes the wasteland in a very different direction, a lot of players are enjoying being able to co-op this franchise for the first time under Bethesda’s wing. The studio has promised in the past that support would be indefinite while also making sure that there is a constant rotation of things to do. First up: live events and when we’ll be getting them.

Bethesda took to their blog to share what’s next for the online game and in their latest update, they gave a sneak peek at a timeline for new features. “[We are excited to announce that, starting in early 2019, we plan to release a variety of in-game events that will take place over the course of a week,” said the studio. “These events will be different every time, and will often provide a small buff or create an interesting twist on normal gameplay.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The December 4th update is now live, which can be seen here for the full patch notes, with a small teaser of what’s to come next week as well:

“We’re still on track to release the features and improvements we discussed in last week’s article, including new settings for PC players, C.A.M.P. improvements, and the ability to respec your SPECIAL points after level 50. This update will also include a new C.A.M.P. feature we’ve been referring to as “Bulldozing”. Any actual bulldozers that once existed in Appalachia have long since become useless hunks of metal. However, you can still use this feature to clear out rocks, small trees, and other debris to help make building objects easier than ever. This will happen automatically as you build on top of, or very near, these obstructions. We hope this patch will help your C.A.M.P.s feel more like home.”

The plan is to also offer at least one more patch for December 18th, but the studio is waiting to see how the first two perform first before committing in case last minute changes need to be made.

You can catch up on all of the latest Fallout 76 news with our Game Hub right here. As for the game itself, it’s available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the online wasteland so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness.