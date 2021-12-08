Fallout 76 Night of the Moth Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Night of the Moth update is now live in all versions of Fallout 76, and it looks like a pretty significant one! Players have the new Mothman Equinox seasonal event to participate in, with Mothman Cult themed rewards to acquire. The event lasts until December 21st, so players should have plenty of time to take part. Today marks the beginning of Season 7: Zorbo’s Revenge, as well. Last but not least, today’s update features a slew of bug fixes and quality of life improvements that should make for a better overall experience. Patch notes directly from the game’s official website can be found below:

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS

Mothman Equinox: Until December 21, visit PointPleasant in the Forest Region every hour to aid The Enlightened insummoning the Wise Mothman to Appalachia and earn new themed rewards!

Season 7 Begins: Dr. Zorbo will have his revengeagainst Captain Cosmos—and you're going to help! Rank up and claimstellar new rewards on the Season 7 Scoreboard, all while traveling thestars to aid Zorbo in assembling a devious crew.

Quality-of-Life Improvements: We've added LegendaryLoot Sharing, Nearby Corpse Looting, a Pip-Boy Keyring, and many morecommunity-requested improvements to the game.

Public Event Updates: We've made some improvementsto help streamline our Public Event system and implemented balancechanges for a variety of Public Events.

Pirate Radio: A rogue broadcast is invadingAppalachia's airwaves! Tune your Pip-Boy to Pirate Radio to tap yourtoes to new tunes, catch radio dramas, and commercials.

UPDATE VERSION 1.6.2.16

Check the download sizes below for today’s patch on your platform of choice:

PC (Bethesda.net): 9.7 GB

9.7 GB PC (Microsoft Store): 19.1 GB

19.1 GB PC (Steam): 11.1 GB

11.1 GB PlayStation: 18.5 GB

18.5 GB Xbox: 19.0 GB

NEW SEASONAL EVENT: MOTHMAN EQUINOX

A group of robed travelers have just arrived in Appalachia, andthey’ve taken up residence at Point Pleasant to celebrate a dubiousoccasion known as the Mothman Equinox. Calling themselves “TheEnlightened,” this sect of the Wise Mothman’s most devoted followersplan to summon the cryptid through an elaborate ritual. Aid their darkendeavors and fend off rival cultists to earn the Wise Mothman’s favor!

Until December 21, the Mothman Equinox Seasonal Event willtake place every hour at the top of the hour at Point Pleasant in theForest region of Appalachia.

Begin the event by speaking with Interpreter Clarence on the roof of the Mothman Museum. Join other Dwellers to aid the Enlightened in completing ceremonialtasks around Point Pleasant, lighting ritual bonfires, and defendingagainst an onslaught of rival Mothman Cultists. If you manage to finish each objective before its timer expires,head back to the Mothman Museum’s roof to complete the final step of thesummoning, commune with the Wise Mothman, and have a chance to earn newthemed plans. While you’re in Point Pleasant, don’t forget to hunt around for waysto learn more about the origins of the mysterious Enlightened.

As long the Mothman Equinox Seasonal Event is live, you’ll alsoencounter Cultist High Priests during your adventures throughoutAppalachia. Hunt down and dispatch them for more chances to earn MothmanCult themed rewards, but watch out for their shadow creatures!

FALLOUT 76 SEASON 7: ZORBO’S REVENGE

Former (and self-proclaimed) Emperor of the Universe, Dr. Zorbo, hasnever forgotten his crushing defeat at the hands of Captain Cosmosduring “The Legendary Run.” Now, Zorbo seeks to enact revenge byassembling a villainous crew, who will help him build a massive warmachine he’ll use to obliterate the Captain. Here’s what’s headed yourway during Fallout 76 Season 7, which begins today:

New Scoreboard: Join forces with Dr. Zorbo on the”Zorbo’s Revenge” Scoreboard as he travels from planet to plant torecruit a crack team that will help him take down Captain Cosmos. Alongthe way, you’ll be able to earn a host of new in-game rewards thisSeason, including cosmetics, in-game currencies, consumables, C.A.M.P.objects, and much more!

Join forces with Dr. Zorbo on the”Zorbo’s Revenge” Scoreboard as he travels from planet to plant torecruit a crack team that will help him take down Captain Cosmos. Alongthe way, you’ll be able to earn a host of new in-game rewards thisSeason, including cosmetics, in-game currencies, consumables, C.A.M.P.objects, and much more! New Allies: As you rank up on the Scoreboard, youwill also unlock Xerxo and Katherine, two new Allies who can join you inyour C.A.M.P., sell you their wares, and offer a daily buff.

As you rank up on the Scoreboard, youwill also unlock Xerxo and Katherine, two new Allies who can join you inyour C.A.M.P., sell you their wares, and offer a daily buff. To Rank 100, and Beyond!: As with the previousSeason, you can once again surpass Rank 100 to continue earningadditional rank-up rewards through the end of Season 7. Each rank youachieve after 100 will award items like Perk Card Packs, consumables,Atoms, and more.

QUALITY-OF-LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Community feedback plays an important role in how we approach shapingand leveling-up Fallout 76, and we love reading all of your ideas aboutwhat you’d like to see added to the game. With today’s update, we’reimplementing a number quality-of-life improvements that have beensuggested to us by many of you in the community. We hope you enjoydigging into them in-game, and that you will continue sharing yourthoughts with us.

Nearby Corpse Looting: Unlike many of the creatureswho cross your path in the Wasteland, you’re a born survivor! Whenevercorpses start to pile up, you’ll no longer need to pick through each andevery one to grab your loot. When viewing a fallen enemy’s inventory,you can now see and collect all the goodies that the creatures aroundyou have dropped by hitting the “Nearby Corpses” button. Happy looting!

Legendary Loot Sharing: Going forward, if you’rewithin sight range of a legendary creature when it’s killed, you’ll beable to loot it. With this improvement, the days of trying to hitlegendary enemies before they die, are over.

Team XP Sharing: Sharing is caring, and leveling-upas you adventure with your team is about to get easier than ever. Everyenemy that you or a teammate takes down will now grant XP to everyone onthe team, so long as they are within sight range of the creature whenit dies.

Build Menu “New” Tab: We’re adding a “New” tab toyour C.A.M.P. build menu that will display any new C.A.M.P. item plansyou’ve learned during your current play session, as well as new C.A.M.P.items you’ve unlocked in the Atomic Shop.

Pip-Boy Keyring: Tired of all those keys clutteringup your Pip-Boy? Get organized with the Keyring, which is a new item inyour “Misc.” inventory tab that stores all of the keys you’ve collectedfrom your adventures in the Wasteland. Click it to view or access anykeys in your collection as needed.

Pip-Boy Menu Color Customization: Show your truecolors by changing the hue of your Pip-Boy menus using a new set ofcustomization sliders that we’ve added to the game’s settings.

Ammo Everywhere: The contextual ammo system has beena very popular aspect of Daily Ops, and so we’d like to bring it to allof Appalachia. Now, all existing sources of ammo, like containers andcreature loot, have a chance to drop a small amount of ammo for yourcurrently equipped weapon.

PUBLIC EVENT UPDATES

We’re bringing a variety of improvements to Public Events throughsome adjustments to the Public Event system itself, the addition of areward preview to Public Event map descriptions, and a number of balancechange across many of the events that are currently available in-game.

Public Event System Updates

We’ve streamlined the way that Public Events become availablein-game by making the cooldown times between events much moreconsistent.

Public Event start times are now based on real-world time, and a new one will begin every 20 minutes across all worlds. Each world’s next Public Event is selected at random. In addition, aPublic Event can no longer appear twice in a row in the same world. Seasonal Public Events that begin every hour, like Grahm’s Meat-Cookor Mothman Equinox, will take priority over normal Public Events.

We’ve adjusted the timers for the following Public Events to help them fit within the 20-minute Public Event time cadence: Campfire Tales Distinguished Guests Feed the People Heart of the Swamp Line in the Sand One Violent Night Path to Enlightenment Project Paradise Radiation Rumble Tea Time The Motherlode Uranium Fever

A few Public Events, like Scorched Earth and A Colossal Problem,have special requirements in order to start and can be triggered at anytime. That has not changed, and these events are not part of the timedPublic Event rotation.

Public Event Reward Previews

As mentioned above, you can now preview the rewards that are up forgrabs at each Public Event directly from the event’s description on theMap.

Select an available Public Event on the Map to display itsdescription, and view some of the big-ticket items that are possible toearn if you manage to complete that event successfully.

Public Event Balance Adjustments

Previously, some of our Public Events could be a little toodifficult, end in failure too suddenly, or even last too long. We’reimplementing balance changes for a number of Public Events to helpsmooth out some of these rough spots and improve the experience ofplaying through them.

Campfire Tales The campfire often died down too quickly, which could cause theevent to fail more easily than we’d like. Now, the campfire will burn alittle longer, giving you and your event mates some more time to feedthe flames.

Free Range The Brahmin during Free Range were too fragile, so we’ve beefed uptheir resistances to help them survive more easily (though they willstill need you to defend them).

Guided Meditation Feral Ghouls now consistently run toward and attack the speakers,preventing an issue where they could remain idle in the parking lot. Ghouls may sometimes still stand around if they don’t sniff out newprey right away, but they will always be much closer to the action. We’ve reduced Ghouls’ overall difficulty during Guided Meditation to account for their increased speaker-busting effectiveness.

Line in the Sand Line in the Sand was taking a bit too long to come to an end. It nowhas an overall time limit of 10 minutes, and uses timers to determinehow long Scorched attack waves last, rather than requiring you to killall enemies in a given wave. These changes should help the event flowmore smoothly and reduce downtime throughout. Upon reaching the event’s time limit, it will not fail so long asthe generator is still standing. You will receive more rewards, however,if you managed to defeat all of the enemy waves.

Project Paradise To help reduce the event’s difficulty, we’re lowering the amount offood required to level-up each biome’s creatures to 15 per rank. We’re also adding some more resistances to friendly creatures that spawn during the event. Project Paradise no longer ends in failure if you do not manage tokill the Alpha creatures. To succeed, players only need to defend thefriendly creatures. However, rewards will be reduced if the Alphas arestill alive at the end of the event.

Radiation Rumble To encourage players to participate in the ore collection objectivemore often, we’re lowering the requirements to 5, 15, 30, and 50 ore forreward tiers one through four, respectively. Radiation Rumble now has an overall time limit of 8 minutes, even ifyou have already reached the final ore collection tier. This way, youcan continue defending against enemy attack waves until the eventconcludes. We’ve also lowered the spawn rate of non-Ghoul enemies at certain Ore thresholds to prevent overwhelming enemy numbers. Finally, we’ve doubled the Scavengers’ resistances to make them more survivable.

Swarm of Suitors We’ve addressed a number of bugs that could prevent players fromreceiving the highest tier of rewards and from successfully completingthe event. We’ve also made some design adjustments to streamline theevent. Swarm of Suitors has been redesigned to focus on killing Mirelurkswithin a certain amount of time, rather than preventing them fromreaching the island. Now, players must kill all Mirelurks in each of three attack wavesbefore the objective timer expires. If they don’t manage to defeat anattack wave in time, a Mirelurk Queen will spawn and the event will endin failure.

Tea Time Tea Time could end in failure too quickly at times, in part due tosome of the pipes breaking too easily. As a result, we’ve increased thehealth for two of the three pipes so that they match the sturdiest one. We’ve also tuned enemy attack waves to spawn creatures at a more consistent frequency to keep up the action. Additionally, Rad Ants and Ticks no longer spawn enemy waves thatattack the pipes. However, Rad Ants and Bloatflies now spawn in separateenemy waves that focus their attacks on players.



TUNE INTO PIRATE RADIO

It seems someone out there in the Wasteland has found a way to hijackthe airwaves to begin broadcasting their very own Pirate Radio Station!Open your Pip-Boy and tune into the new station to tap your toes tohours of new jingles, and catch a blast from the past with radio dramasand commercials from life before the bombs dropped. The audio interloperbehind this rogue station has yet to reveal their identity, and untilthey do, you can at least enjoy some fresh tunes during your adventuresin Appalachia.

BUG FIXES & ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS

Art

Apparel: The player’s hands no longer clip into rifles and shotguns while wearing the Crypt Crook outfit.

The player’s hands no longer clip into rifles and shotguns while wearing the Crypt Crook outfit. Apparel: Blood Eagle Charmer, Treasure Hunter, and Radstag Hide outfits now correctly hide underarmor while equipped.

Blood Eagle Charmer, Treasure Hunter, and Radstag Hide outfits now correctly hide underarmor while equipped. Graphics: Players who are killed by a Flamer will no longer continue to display flame visual effects after respawning.

Players who are killed by a Flamer will no longer continue to display flame visual effects after respawning. Graphics: Fixed an issue that could cause enemy and player corpses to temporarily become invisible after being killed.

C.A.M.P.s & Workshops

Displays: The Pepper Shaker can now be displayed in the Heavy Weapons Stand.

The Pepper Shaker can now be displayed in the Heavy Weapons Stand. Fences: Red Cedar Hedges placed in a teammate’s C.A.M.P. can now be moved, stored, scrapped, etc., by the C.A.M.P. owner.

Red Cedar Hedges placed in a teammate’s C.A.M.P. can now be moved, stored, scrapped, etc., by the C.A.M.P. owner. Flags: The Clean U.S. Wall and Pole Flags have been hand-washed with care and are now much cleaner than before.

The Clean U.S. Wall and Pole Flags have been hand-washed with care and are now much cleaner than before. Floors: C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Floor is now consistent with other types of flooring.

C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Floor is now consistent with other types of flooring. Misc. Structures: Reduced the C.A.M.P. budget consumed by many large neon signs and billboards.

Reduced the C.A.M.P. budget consumed by many large neon signs and billboards. Roofs: C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Roof is now consistent with other types of roofing.

C.A.M.P. budget consumed by the Haunted House Roof is now consistent with other types of roofing. Roofs: A windowless variation of the Haunted House Roof Slant has been added to the Haunted House building set.

A windowless variation of the Haunted House Roof Slant has been added to the Haunted House building set. Stash Boxes: Implemented a fix to reduce instanceswhere the Secret Stash Bookcase and other Stash Boxes could appear openeven though they are closed.

Implemented a fix to reduce instanceswhere the Secret Stash Bookcase and other Stash Boxes could appear openeven though they are closed. Tables: The Wavy Willard’s Round Deck Table now correctly appears in the “Tables” category in the build menu.

The Wavy Willard’s Round Deck Table now correctly appears in the “Tables” category in the build menu. Walls: Powered Doors with Keypad access now correctly snap to foundations.

Powered Doors with Keypad access now correctly snap to foundations. Walls: Haunted House right fascia pieces no longer flip after applying wallpaper to them.

Haunted House right fascia pieces no longer flip after applying wallpaper to them. Wall Décor: Season Gameboards no longer each havetheir own entry in the build menu, and instead appear as variants in asingle row under Wall Décor.

Season Gameboards no longer each havetheir own entry in the build menu, and instead appear as variants in asingle row under Wall Décor. Workbenches: Attempting to use a Power ArmorStation that has been built close to a wall or another object no longerresults in a “Waiting for response from server” error message.

Challenges

Combat: The “Repair 76 Swords” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed.

The “Repair 76 Swords” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed. Social: The “Revive 76 Players” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed.

The “Revive 76 Players” lifetime challenge now correctly awards Atoms when completed. Social: The “Use Photomode at Burdette Manor”subchallenge for the “Use Photomode around the Forest Region” socialchallenge has been corrected to “Use Photomode at the Kill Box.”

The “Use Photomode at Burdette Manor”subchallenge for the “Use Photomode around the Forest Region” socialchallenge has been corrected to “Use Photomode at the Kill Box.” Weekly: Killing a Hermit Crab now progresses the “Kill Huge Creatures” challenge.

Killing a Hermit Crab now progresses the “Kill Huge Creatures” challenge. World: Building a wood instrument now correctly progresses the “Possum: Musician” challenge.

Combat

Enemy Health: Implemented a fix to significantlyreduce enemy health “rubber banding” that could occur when damaging themwith certain weapons, like the Pepper Shaker.

Daily Ops

Arktos Pharma: Adjusted the spawn location forDaily Ops inside Arktos Pharma so that players have more room to movearound and are less likely to start the Op by accident.

Events & Quests

Loading Screens: When fast traveling to a Public Event, loading screens now correctly display additional information about that event.

When fast traveling to a Public Event, loading screens now correctly display additional information about that event. The Motherlode: Melody Larkin will no longer warnthe player about church bells in Charleston after completing theMotherlode event. Your reign of terror has ended, Melody.

Melody Larkin will no longer warnthe player about church bells in Charleston after completing theMotherlode event. Your reign of terror has ended, Melody. Project Beanstalk: Pharmabot-JD7E no longer becomes hostile toward the player after being hit by NPCs during the event.

Pharmabot-JD7E no longer becomes hostile toward the player after being hit by NPCs during the event. Vital Equipment: Players now receive the proper amount of reputation with Foundation when choosing to donate the recovered item.

Fallout Worlds

Menus: The Shared Worlds menu now reflects changesto a shared Custom World more quickly after the world owner makessettings adjustments.

The Shared Worlds menu now reflects changesto a shared Custom World more quickly after the world owner makessettings adjustments. Settings: Crafting quest items with Free Workbench Crafting enabled no longer consumes standard crafting materials.

Crafting quest items with Free Workbench Crafting enabled no longer consumes standard crafting materials. Settings: When PVP is set to “Always,” the players in that world will now correctly be marked as hostile toward one another.

When PVP is set to “Always,” the players in that world will now correctly be marked as hostile toward one another. Private Adventure: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from joining Private Adventure worlds from the main menu while on a team.

Items

Aid: Addiction debuffs are now correctly suppressed after consuming an item the character is addicted to.

Addiction debuffs are now correctly suppressed after consuming an item the character is addicted to. Ammo: Fixed an issue that could result in less ammobeing created than expected when attempting to craft large amounts ofhigh-caliber ammo with the Ammosmith Perk and Ammo Factory LegendaryPerk equipped.

Fixed an issue that could result in less ammobeing created than expected when attempting to craft large amounts ofhigh-caliber ammo with the Ammosmith Perk and Ammo Factory LegendaryPerk equipped. Apparel: The Hooded Rags outfit no longer removes armor or underarmor when equipped.

The Hooded Rags outfit no longer removes armor or underarmor when equipped. Apparel: The Wrapped Cap can now be worn with eyewear and some face coverings, and no longer removes facial hair when equipped.

The Wrapped Cap can now be worn with eyewear and some face coverings, and no longer removes facial hair when equipped. Backpacks: The name of the player’s backpack now updates correctly after applying the Corvega skin.

The name of the player’s backpack now updates correctly after applying the Corvega skin. Exploit: Addressed an issue that could be exploited to consume fewer materials when crafting legendary items.

Addressed an issue that could be exploited to consume fewer materials when crafting legendary items. Junk: Lanterns now display a preview image when inspected.

Lanterns now display a preview image when inspected. Melee Weapons: The Valorous Alistair Sword Skin can now be applied to many additional one-handed melee weapons.

The Valorous Alistair Sword Skin can now be applied to many additional one-handed melee weapons. Misc: Scrap Assaultron Heads no longer appear upside down in Display Cases.

Scrap Assaultron Heads no longer appear upside down in Display Cases. Misc: Cold Steel Beer Steins now face the same direction as other Steins when placed in a Beer Stein Display Case.

Cold Steel Beer Steins now face the same direction as other Steins when placed in a Beer Stein Display Case. Mods: Applying a Jetpack mod to a Secret Service Chest Piece no longer causes it to turn invisible after logging out and back in.

Applying a Jetpack mod to a Secret Service Chest Piece no longer causes it to turn invisible after logging out and back in. Mods: The Communist and Red Communist Jetpack mods can now be applied to Ultracite and Raider Power Armor torso pieces.

The Communist and Red Communist Jetpack mods can now be applied to Ultracite and Raider Power Armor torso pieces. Mods: Fixed an issue that allowed players to apply a Jetpack to Excavator Power Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to apply a Jetpack to Excavator Power Armor. Mods: Fixed an issue that could prevent a Minigunwith the Shredder mod from dealing damage if the player had 5mm ammo intheir inventory.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a Minigunwith the Shredder mod from dealing damage if the player had 5mm ammo intheir inventory. Mods: The Power Armor Helmet Targeting HUD mod nowcorrectly highlights hostile NPCs who had been passive before the playerinitiated combat with them.

The Power Armor Helmet Targeting HUD mod nowcorrectly highlights hostile NPCs who had been passive before the playerinitiated combat with them. Power Armor: The Northern Lights Power Armor skin can now be applied to all types of Power Armor.

The Northern Lights Power Armor skin can now be applied to all types of Power Armor. Ranged Weapons: The Salvaged Assaultron Head now deals the correct amount of damage per charge when fired in VATS.

The Salvaged Assaultron Head now deals the correct amount of damage per charge when fired in VATS. Ranged Weapons: Fixed an issue that could preventweapon bash attacks from dealing damage after applying a mod thatincreased the weapon’s melee damage.

Fixed an issue that could preventweapon bash attacks from dealing damage after applying a mod thatincreased the weapon’s melee damage. Ranged Weapons: Flares now ignite properly when fired into the terrain or at a structure.

Flares now ignite properly when fired into the terrain or at a structure. Survival Tents: The Tinker’s Workbench and Scrapbox are now oriented correctly in the APC Survival Tent.

Localization

Achievements: Steel Reign Achievements now have proper translations in the Simplified Chinese game client.

Steel Reign Achievements now have proper translations in the Simplified Chinese game client. Quests: Corrected missing characters in the”Unsolved: Missing Girls” note during the “Unsolved: Picnic Panic” questin the Simplified Chinese game client.

Corrected missing characters in the”Unsolved: Missing Girls” note during the “Unsolved: Picnic Panic” questin the Simplified Chinese game client. Quests: Corrected missing characters in the”Suspicious death of Alicia Shay” note during the “Treasure Unknown”quest in the Japanese game client.

NPCs

Allies: The Settler Forager Ally can once again give Daily Quests to the C.A.M.P. owner.

The Settler Forager Ally can once again give Daily Quests to the C.A.M.P. owner. Minerva: Item Plans and Recipes the player has already learned will no longer appear to them as purchasable in Minerva’s inventory.

Performance & Stability

Client Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur during normal gameplay.

Fixed a crash that could occur during normal gameplay. Client Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur when fighting a Daily Ops boss.

Fixed a crash that could occur when fighting a Daily Ops boss. Client Stability: Addressed an audio issue that could result in a client crash.

Addressed an audio issue that could result in a client crash. Client Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause the client to crash after fast traveling.

Fixed an issue that could cause the client to crash after fast traveling. Client Stability: Applying mods to laser and plasma weapons no longer causes the Russian game client to crash.

Applying mods to laser and plasma weapons no longer causes the Russian game client to crash. Server Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause a server crash during normal gameplay.

Fixed an issue that could cause a server crash during normal gameplay. Server Stability: Fixed a server crash that could occur during combat.

Fixed a server crash that could occur during combat. Server Stability: Addressed an issue that could result in a server crash during the Meat Week Seasonal Event.

Perks

Friendly Fire: Allied NPCs can now be healed using the Friendly Fire Perk.

User Interface

Controls: The quick-swap button can now be used to switch to non-offensive weapons, like the Pro-Snap Deluxe Camera.

The quick-swap button can now be used to switch to non-offensive weapons, like the Pro-Snap Deluxe Camera. Main Menu: Fixed visual issues that could occur after idling on the main menu for an extended period of time.

World

Ultracite Veins: Mining Ultracite Veins near Fissure Sites no longer causes Scorched to spawn.

