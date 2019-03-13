‘Fallout 76’ Patch Adds Option to Report Players

Fallout 76’s newest update brings about another event and adjustments for weapons and the camps players prop up, but it also gives people a way to report problematic players who are cheating or harassing others.

The Wild Appalachia patch that’s been previewed multiple times by Bethesda ahead of its release now has a full page of patch notes to sift through that detail how the report system works. This Fallout 76 update was supposed to be out earlier and was pushed back a day, but the patch and all its features are now back on track for release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not unlike any traditional report system players have used elsewhere, but it finally provides an in-game avenue for making Bethesda aware of the players that are asking for reports.

“A new ‘Report Player’ option has been added, and will appear below the ‘Block’ option upon clicking a player’s name in the Social Menu,” Bethesda’s patch notes for the new update explained.

Elaborating on the process of reporting a player, Bethesda listed the various categories reported players may fall into and gave examples for what types of actions belong where.

Player Reporting System

Clicking “Report Player” will open a reporting menu that features several reporting options, including: Cheating/Exploiting, Harassment, Offensive Name, and Real-World Threat.

Some reportable behaviors may fall under one of these categories. For example, offensive language can be reported using the Harassment category, and scamming or using bots can be reported as Cheating/Exploiting.

Selecting one of the above reporting options will send a report to the Bethesda Customer Service team for further investigation.

Cheaters and others who deserve reports have been around in Fallout 76 since its inception, but the only option prior to this update to report them was to submit to a ticket to Bethesda via the publisher’s support page. The option was at least there, but having to head to a different site to report someone is never as intuitive or convenient as reporting a player in-game, so the feature will be a welcome one in the update despite not being one of the main highlights advertised most often ahead of its release.

Fallout 76’s Wild Appalachia update is going live for all platforms on Wednesday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!