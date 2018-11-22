‘Fallout 76’s’ Reclamation Day Officially Recognized In West Virginia

Now that Fallout 76 is available for all to enjoy, the West Virginian adventure is in full-swing. All the Mountain Mommas out there are excited to take to those country roads viva la Wasteland and it seems that the state itself has even given into the hype.

Bethesda made the announcement via Twitter that governor Jim Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner have officially declared November 14, 2018 Reclamation Day in honor of the latest game in the iconic franchise from the studio.

Thank you West Virginia! Your beautiful state has been an incredible canvas for #Fallout76, and the support from your community has been truly wonderful. We’re proud and humbled by your Reclamation Day Proclamation. 🙏 #AlmostHeaven pic.twitter.com/VNaCLcEMSU — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 15, 2018

Though Fallout 76 is a spin-off and has taken the series in a very radical direction for what the RPG is usually known for, it’s hard not to get excited now that more and more players are uncovering the hidden secrets that the title has to offer. From secret hideaways, to Fallout 4 Easter eggs, even finding the friendly version of Mothman! There’s tons to do and it looks like the gorgeous state of West Virginia is down for the ride both in-game and out.

“It’s finally time the rest of the world sees what a gem West Virginia is,” said Governor Jim Justice about working with the Department of Tourism about the title. “For years, I’ve been saying we have it all: beautiful scenery, the best people you could ask for and more. And now, we get to share a piece of that with people all over the world through the unique lens of this video game.”

“I think the world was caught by surprise when Bethesda released the trailer with an eerily beautiful post-apocalyptic West Virginia set to a slightly more futuristic version of our state’s anthem,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “In just a matter of hours, the internet was abuzz with West Virginians excited to see a glimpse of home and gamers excited to learn more about their new, beautiful virtual destination.”

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our full review.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”