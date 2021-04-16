Fallout 76 Previews Season 4 Rewards

✖

Fallout 76’s next season is starting later this month with the arrival of Season 4 on April 27th, and that new season means there will be another set of seasonal rewards to go along with it. The Season 4 rewards will be spread out across 100 tiers of the game’s board game-style season tracker with cosmetics, C.A.M.P. items, and more included in the Season 4 collection. Bethesda introduced players to the new season this week and previewed some of the rewards people will be able to earn.

We of course don’t know of everything that’ll be included in Season 4’s rewards, but we at least have an idea of a couple of different items that’ll be part of next season. One of the more interesting additions to the game is the arrival of mannequins that players can set up around their C.A.M.P. settlements. By acquiring those, you can customize them with different outfits you’re not using to show off your favorite looks.

(Photo: Bethesda)

Other rewards coming in Season 4 include more skins for Power Armor and for weapons. You can see those and more listed below in the preview of some of the rewards players can look forward to.

Fallout 76 Season 4 Rewards

Mannequins – Flaunt some of your favorite outfits with a set of male and female Mannequins for your C.A.M.P.

Power Armor – Align yourself with Commissioner Chaos by stepping into Yukon Five themed Power Armor paints.

Weapon Skins – Strike fear into your foes with the Death’s Breath Flamer Skin. You’ll also be able to earn new paints for the Gatling Plasma, Lever Action Rifle, and more.

A.M.P. Objects – Farm your very own Honey with the new Beehive. Then, dazzle your visitors with the Tree Branch Chandelier, new Wallpapers, Floors, and even a Gold Toilet!

Nuka-Cola Collectron – With this new bot in your CAMP, you won’t need to spend any more time scavenging the Wasteland for a refreshing Nuka-Cola.

Backpack Flairs – Show off your love for the Power Patrol by decorating your backpack with action figures of your favorite characters.

Tadpole Badges – Fill your Tadpole Scout Sash with even more badges by ranking up, and then turn them in at a Pioneer Scouts Vending Machine to claim Scout-themed rewards.

Sugar-Free Nukashine – All the benefits of everyone’s favorite party beverage, with none of the syrupy aftertaste (or sudden memory loss)!

Carry Weight Booster – Take a swig of this buffed up brew to carry an additional 50 pounds for 30 minutes.

Fallout 76’s Season 4 begins on April 27th.