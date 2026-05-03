Crimson Desert Players Discover Gameplay Feature After More Than 200 Hours

Crimson Desert players have discovered a gameplay feature after more than 200 hours with the open-world RPG, a testament to how much content is in the game and the layers of mechanics and systems it throws at players. Just content alone, the massive open-world RPG from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has 250 hours to play through. This is just content, though, and doesn’t factor in all of the mechanics that need to be discovered, learned, and mastered. And because the game can be beaten without learning all of its various mechanics, many mechanics and features go undiscovered by players, even players with hundreds of hours in the open-world RPG.

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To this end, over on the Crimson Desert Reddit page, one of the top posts is a post from a player relaying word that after 245 hours into the game, they are just learning how Focused Force Palm works. And the reason the post blew up is that so many other players on the Reddit page also had no clue how the mechanic worked, despite playing the game for a long time themselves.

“I Just Learned This”

“I’m an idiot…don’t be like me. I’m 245 hours in, and I just learned how Focused Force Palm works,” reads the post. “As it turns out, after being absolutely chunked by bismuth walls, I learned that you’re not actually supposed to stand within striking distance of the wall. While others may have already realized this by now, I thought I would point this out to save some fellow greymanes a couple of meat soups.”

The post continues, pointing out that FFP is a ranged attack, and that if you hold down R3, the palmer leaf symbols in the center of the crosshair will get further away. What you want to do is line the leaf up with the glowing orb inside the wall, and hold it until you see the golden flashbang of victory. If you didn’t know this, you are not alone. All of the top comments also had no idea about this as well.

“I’m 186 hours and thanks to you I just learned this too,” reads the top comment. Another comment adds: “Is that how it works? My stupid a** being right on the freaking walls while also being turned into stone is very happy you posted this.”

A third comment drives it home: “I started the game over after 300 hours, and it is a completely different game knowing what I know now.”

Since the launch of Crimson Desert, there have been many posts like this, and this will likely continue for a while because that’s just how deep the open-world RPG is.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.