Fallout 76 Shares New Screenshots From Massive Wastelanders Update

Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders update is still scheduled for a release early next year, and to hold players over until then, Bethesda shared some new screenshots from the expansion this week. This massive update is the one that’s going to add human NPCs to the game over a year after the game first launched and is one that “changes the entire world,” according to Bethesda. The screenshots shared this week showed off different parts of that update including some moody settings and one of the NPCs that players will encounter in their travels.

Bethesda shared its latest batch of Wastelanders screenshots in the studio’s latest Inside the Vault post. Giving thanks to Fallout 76 players who’ve stuck with the game, Bethesda returned the favor by offering another preview of the Wastelanders update through five different screenshots.

You can see four of those screenshots in question below. From left to right starting from the top-left image, the screenshots show the Ghoul NPC named Mort, a cave underneath Spruce Knob, a parking garage in an area called Watoga Underground, and a building that’s been taken over by cultists. The fifth image shows a more typical Fallout setting where Raiders have set up amp in an industrial location brimming with fire and smog.

In this week’s Inside The Vault, we’re bringing a few new Wastelanders screenshots to the table for you to dig into over the holiday weekend. We’ve also got a reminder about the Purveyor Legendary Sale that’s live in #Fallout76 right now.https://t.co/I4sn7Ko8n9 pic.twitter.com/0e1SkW1rKZ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 28, 2019

Bethesda announced the delay of the Wastelanders update back in October and said the expansion would be released some time in the first quarter of 2020. While a more specific release date other than some time between January and March is still unknown, Fallout 76 players can expect to see more previews like this one as we enter into the new year.

“As we continue to work on Wastelanders, we’re growing more and more excited to show you some of what we’ve been working on,” Bethesda said in its Inside the Vault post. “In the new year, we’re looking to share some previews of upcoming Wastelanders content with you, so that you can get a better idea of what to expect when humans return to Appalachia. Along the way, we’d like to introduce you to a few of the characters you’ll meet and environments you’ll encounter during your travels, take a closer look at some of the new weapons and enemies we’re adding, post some more screenshots, and offer details about new systems and other improvements that are on the way in this update.”

Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update is scheduled to release for all platforms in Q1 2020.