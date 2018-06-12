‘Fallout’ Gets an Arsenal of Full-Size Weapon Replicas

The crown jewel of the new Fallout replica lineup is definitely the Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Self-Assembly Construction Kit from The Wand Company, which is available to pre-order at GameStop right now for $149.99. However, Bethesda also partnered with Chronicle Collectibles to deliver a veritable arsenal of full-size weapon replicas from Fallout 4. Below you’ll find pre-order links for each of the replicas, along with official descriptions. Shipping for most of these items is expected to occur sometime during the holiday season.

Fallout Plasma Rifle Replica ($119.99): This full-scale replica of Fallout 4’s plasma rifle variant fitted with a sniper barrel lights up with a festive green glow as if to welcome you to the post-apocalyptic world of tomorrow.

Fallout Plasma Pistol Replica ($59.99): This prop replica was created from Bethesda’s 3D assets for 100% authenticity. This item features LED lights on either side to simulate the microfusion cell spinning up prior to firing and will be crafted from injected plastics for long-time durability.

Fallout Power Fist Replica ($99.99): Have you ever found yourself stuck in the middle of the Commonwealth surrounded by Deathclaws with no power armor? You would never let yourself be that exposed unless you bring your trusted Power Fist into battle with you. Partnered with Bethesda and GameStop, Chronicle Collectibles has designed the first licensed Fallout 1:1 Power Fist prop replica for fans everywhere.

Fallout Super Sledge Hammer Replica ($79.99): Did you enjoy the large damage output and long reach of the Super Sledge in Fallout? Vanquishing ghouls and raiders in one or two swings made the Super Sledge a very formidable melee tool in the post-apocalyptic universe. Now, you can commemorate all your achievements with the Fallout 1:1 Super Sledge prop replica! Whether you show it off at the next cosplay event or display it proudly on your wall, this is a must-have for any avid Fallout fan.

Outside of the weapon replicas, Chronicle Collectibles also developed a range of statues and accessories for collectors which are available to order via the links below.

• Fallout Fusion Core (1:1 Replica) – $49.99

• Fallout Liberty Prime Statue – $99.99

• Atomic Atlas Statue – $79.99

• Fallout 1/6 Scale Dog Meat Statue – $39.99

• T-51 Power Armor Statue – $49.99

• Fallout Vault Girl Statue – $49.99

• Fallout Fusion Flea Die-Cast Replica Car – $119.99

