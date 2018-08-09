Fallout Meets Super Mario With This Epic Crossover Cosplay

The Wasteland of Bethesda’s iconic Fallout series comes face to face with another beloved franchise, one that is infinitely more colourful and noticeably less radiation (we think). One group of creative cosplayers came up with the crossover of a lifetime when they did their very own Fallout x Super Mario Bros cosplay set, proving that Mario and co. aren’t too colourful to survive among the raiders and the Deathclaws.

The crop in question goes by Strictly Nerd and they are known for their incredible cosplay guides, hilarious Let’s Plays and general nerdiness that can be appreciated by all. They took their love for both franchises and combined it in the most kickass of ways, and honestly? Ain’t nobody going to mess with Luigi now!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s not forget Peach, either. No longer the damsel in distress, Princess Peach goes full on gun-toting powerhouse with her tarnished crown and raider armor. Plus what a neat idea for the star — it really is the perfect blend of two very distinctly different universes. We’d also imagine this version of Peach does her fair share of saving Mario, though he doesn’t look like one that should be trifled with either!

According to the team’s YouTube channel, “Strictly Nerd strives to bring you the best entertainment in the realm of all things nerd. Let’s Plays and Cosplay Tutorials are just some examples of the Nerdy goodness we bring to you through our Youtube channel. Join us for some Strictly Nerd fun.”

You can catch cosplays, signings, in-depth tutorials and tons more. It’s an amazing cosplay community with wonderful people ensuring that it keeps going strong! You can find them over on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for more cosplay goodness.

Like cosplay and full-on just nerdy fandom? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.