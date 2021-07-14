Fallout: New Vegas Mod Turns the Game Into Star Wars

Fans are currently developing a mod for Fallout: New Vegas that would recreate the Bethesda game using characters and worlds from the Star Wars universe. The project is called Star Wars Open Worlds, and it's currently being developed by Tank_Girl444, while Karim Najib is serving as "designer and mentor." The mod will be set during the Empire's early days, and will feature 12 different locations from the saga. The player will also be able to choose multiple paths on their journey: lightside, darkside, "Gray," and sandbox. These choices will have an impact on the overall storyline, as well as the companions available. A video of the mod can be found at the top of this page.

A playable version of the mod has not been released yet, but the trailer certainly looks impressive! The mod will apparently feature full voice-acting, a crafting system, bounty hunting, and more. Players will also have the option of creating their own character, allowing them to choose a species, name, and more. There will be an upgrade system, as well.

All in all, this looks like it could be an exciting project if it manages to be completed! That said, fans will want to temper their expectations, as this project could end up getting shut down by Disney. From the mod's website, it seems that the team is well aware that this is a possibility, but it remains to be seen whether or not there will be legal issues that prevent its release.

It's always interesting to see the mods that Star Wars fans are able to come up with! There have been a number of ambitious projects designed and developed by fans, and it just goes to show the impact that the Star Wars universe continues to have on fans. It remains to be seen whether or not this one will see the light of day, but fans of Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars are definitely going to want to keep an eye on this one in the coming days.

[H/T: Eurogamer]