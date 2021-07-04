Classic Star Wars: TIE Fighter Video Game Remade With X-Wing Alliance Mod

Released in 1994, LucasArts' Star Wars: TIE Fighter remains one of the most beloved games ever made based on the franchise. Fans of the game will be happy to know that a group of modders have remade the original TIE Fighter in Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance. X-Wing Alliance released in 1999, but a group of dedicated fans have been working on the X-Wing Alliance Upgrade Project, which is bringing the game into the modern era with updated visuals, textures, and more. Now, a separate group of modders known as the TFTC Project have upgraded TIE Fighter using that X-Wing Alliance mod.

The announcement from the TFTC Project can be found in the Tweet embedded below. A trailer for the mod can be found at the top of this page.

The trailer for the fan conversion is really quite something! The video starts with visuals from the original game, before switching to the fan conversion. TIE Fighter Total Conversion doesn't just look like a simple upgrade; it looks like a brand-new game developed in the modern era! Apparently, the new version features the original 13 campaigns from the game, and the first 8 now have new ships and missions added to them. Fans that want to step further into the TIE Fighter cockpit also have the option of playing the game using a VR helmet, as well.

TIE Fighter Total Conversion is just another example of the dedication of the modding community! It's impossible to overstate how much work this project must have taken, but the results certainly look amazing. Fans will have to decide for themselves whether or not the project maintains the heart of the original game, but this was clearly a labor of love. Fans of the original TIE Fighter, and those that have never played it, might want to check this one out.

[H/T: PC Games N]