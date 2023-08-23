Fallout: Is Amazon’s TV Series Following the Story of Any of the Games?

We’re officially one step closer to Fallout‘s television debut. The acclaimed video game franchise is being turned into a live-action TV series on Amazon’s Prime Video, developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Fans have been waiting for news about the highly anticipated adaptation, news that arrived on Wednesday via Gamescom. A brief teaser was shown to those in attendance and Prime Video’s social media channels let everyone around the world know that Fallout would be debuting on the service at some point in 2024.

Fallout is officially on the horizon, which means it’s time to start really digging into what we’ll be able to expect from the upcoming series. The biggest question fans have at this point is what story will be told in the Fallout series, and whether or not it will be pulling from any of the games. Wednesday’s announcement brought some clarity to the show’s setting, providing a substantial clue about its connection to the games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo/status/1694341434558800261?s=20

Fallout TV Series Setting

In addition to the 2024 release window, Prime Video’s announcement also confirmed the setting for the Fallout series, and it may be a bit of a disappointment to longtime players that entered the franchise with Fallout 3. The Fallout TV show will be set in a post-nuclear Los Angeles, with the main character emerging from Vault 33.

Most of the modern era Fallout games have taken place on the East Coast. Fallout 3 is set in Washington, D.C., Fallout 4 in Boston, and Fallout 76 in West Virginia. The only modern Fallout game set out west is Fallout: New Vegas, providing the only direct links to California.

New Vegas could provide a lot of influence for the series, but the Los Angeles setting does seem to indicate a departure from the post-2008 video games. The original Fallout computer games, however, are set in California. The only difference is that they stem from Vault 13, while the show is introducing Vault 33.

There will obviously be ties to the games in the TV show. The New California Republic is a major presences in the game timeline and all of the marketing materials for the show so far have confirmed that the Brotherhood of Steel will be involved. Fans of the games will likely be able to recognize a lot in the show once it arrives. That said, it doesn’t seem like the series is going to be pulling its story directly from one of those games. This looks to be another story set in the same Fallout universe, complimenting the games rather than reimagining them.

Are you looking forward to the Fallout TV series next year? Let us know in the comments!