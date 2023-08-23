Fallout TV Show Release Window and Setting Revealed

Amazon Studios has finally shared a broad release window for its highly-anticipated Fallout TV series alongside the first details tied to the mysterious show. All the way back in 2020, work on Amazon’s Fallout adaptation began in tandem with Bethesda. In the summer of 2022, filming for the series finally kicked off before eventually wrapping up in the first half of this year. And while fans have since been waiting to hear when Fallout would actually release, we now have a few new bits of info to go off of.

Shared on social media today, it was revealed that Fallout will hit Prime Video at some point in 2024. This announcement was made alongside a piece of promotional art for the series that features the franchise’s iconic Vault Boy character. Additionally, Prime Video confirmed that Fallout will be set in Los Angeles, California, which is a locale that hasn’t specifically been spotlighted in the video game series. Lastly, it was mentioned that the story of the show will center around characters tied to Vault 33, which is something that was seen in previous leaks from the set of Fallout.

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles



Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

Outside of these broad setting details that have now been provided, much of the larger plot involving this Fallout TV series has been kept under wraps. Currently, it’s known that the show isn’t going to look to directly adapt one of the stories seen in various Fallout games, although it will still feature iconography that longtime fans of the franchise are familiar with. Outside of this, the show’s cast is known to feature the likes of Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Moten, and many others. Even though we have yet to receive a trailer of any sort for Fallout, perhaps we’ll get our first official look at the show before 2023 comes to a close.

