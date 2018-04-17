Fanatical’s Deep Silver Sale Is Jam Packed With Deals

Looking to add to your ever-growing library of Steam games? Fanatical has you covered.

The popular game-selling site is hosting a huge sale on a number of Deep Silver titles, including notable favorites like Agents of Mayhem and the Metro games, which will get you caught up to speed before Exodus arrives later this year.

The sale will be going on for a few days, so you’ve got time to cash in on these deals and add the games to your Steam library. You’ll find some of the most notable bargains below:

Metro Redux Bundle- $5.39

Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle- $7.19

Ryse: Son of Rome- $3.99

Saints Row: The Third The Complete Package- $3.74

Agents of Mayhem- $7.49

Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition- $4.99

Dead Island: Definitive Collection- $9.99

Sacred 2: Gold Edition- $2.99

Iron Front: Digital War Edition- $2.99

Saints Row 2- $2.49

Risen 3: Complete Edition- $3.99

Saints Row IV- $3.74

Risen- $2.49

JASF: Jane’s Advanced Strike Fighters- $2.49

Dead Island: Definitive Edition- $4.99

Killer Is Dead: Nightmare Edition- $3.99

Metro: Last Light Redux- $3.99

Lost Horizon 2- $2.99

DiRT Rally- $11.99

Deadlight: Director’s Cut- $2.99

Dead Island: Retro Revenge- $2.49

Saints Row: The Third- $2.49

Sacred Citadel Complete- $1.99

Nail’d- $.99

Metro 2033 Redux- $3.99

Escape Dead Island– $2.99

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition- $4.99

Sacred 3- $3.99

Some additional deals could be added over the next few days, as other titles are listed that haven’t gone on sale yet. So keep checking this page for more information!

As far as what’s recommended here, Agents of Mayhem is a steal for under $10, and an undiscovered gem that’s well worth your time. Nail’d is also a pretty sweet racing game for just a dollar; Sacred 3 offers some worthwhile co-op adventure for just $4; and the Saints Row games are always a good time. For that matter, if it’s zombie-bashing you’re after, the Dead Island: Definitive Collection is a superb package, filled with two great games, along with the Retro Revenge beat-em-up!

Also worth recommending is Ryse: Son of Rome. Its production values are through the roof, and for $4, you get a pretty great adventure while it lasts. For that matter, Sacred Citadel is a fun, arcade-style brawler with support for co-op; and the Metro games serve as a great precursor for what’s to come with Exodus, as mentioned beforehand.

Happy shopping!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.