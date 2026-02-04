The Death Of Nintendo’s Best Deal Shows It’s Moving Away From Consumer-Friendly Practices

The Nintendo Switch, for all its flaws, had some pretty incredible deals that players could use to get games significantly cheaper. It felt like a new era for the typically anti-consumer Nintendo, a step in the positive direction, one that had the potential to go on to define Nintendo as a company and the future of its approach to players. However, it would appear that all of those great deals and more consumer-friendly practices are over.

Namely, the Switch Game Vouchers that allowed you to buy two full-price games at a significant discount are gone. Nintendo has stopped anyone from buying them as of January 30, 2026, and those who managed to obtain one before they were pulled only have until 2027 to use it, after which it’ll be lost forever. This move feels like the final straw in a long line of anti-consumer actions that have tarnished the Nintendo brand. The problem is, it doesn’t seem to be making a difference.

Nintendo Has Finally Discontinued The Switch Game Vouchers

Image Courtesy Of Nintendo

The discontinuation of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers all but robbed players of the few ways they had to get Nintendo games discounted. Prior to this, Nintendo removed its gold points reward scheme in March 2025, preventing players from earning the once coveted digital currency. Considering just how expensive Nintendo games are, and how, in another anti-consumer move, Nintendo never drops the price of its games below 33%, the loss of both of these features is immense.

It isn’t the first time Nintendo has chosen the anti-consumer route. It has, for a very long time, and continues to flagrantly disrespect its own community by ensuring the prompt removal of any fan-made experience based on its IP. Nintendo won’t allow you to access any of its soundtracks outside of its exclusive app that requires you to pay for its online subscription service to access. The studio also creates unnecessary scarcity, such as with the arbitrary and ridiculous limited-time release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Of course, one cannot discuss Nintendo’s anti-consumer practices without bringing up its incessant need to patent everything and sue anyone for utilizing vaguely similar mechanics, thus killing any potential creative endeavors within the well-trodden genres it happens to make games for. It also continues to disregard Joy-Con drift, despite it plaguing almost every controller it released for the original Switch. Unsurprisingly, it was also the first studio to charge $80 for a game, despite the experience not warranting the inflated price.

All of this is to rather dryly expose that the discontinuation of the Switch Game Vouchers is a part of a greater pattern of behavior for Nintendo and not a surprising exception for an otherwise player-first company. Of course, Nintendo is a business that wants, first and foremost, to make money. However, its approach to its players and the industry as a whole is far more consumerist than its competition and significantly more disrespectful of its players.

Nintendo’s Anti-Consumer Practices Must Stop

Nintendo’s anti-consumer practices feel antithetical to its perceived route to success, one that relies on a dedicated fanbase willing to spend their hard-earned money on its over-priced hardware and software. One can only back its fandom into a corner for so long before they eventually retaliate and move on to greener pastures. That’s not to say Nintendo’s foothold in the industry is waning, as it is stronger than ever after the unparalleled success of the Switch.

However, should Nintendo continue down this path, it’ll only further damage its brand and isolate itself. Nintendo doesn’t have the backing of a billion-dollar corporation like Xbox does, nor the income from alternative sources like Sony. Nintendo is on its own, and it is reliant on its hardware succeeding. That’s why it can’t hurt for the company to throw those keeping it afloat a bone or two now and then. No one is asking for Nintendo to start handing out its games for free, but perhaps it could ease up on fan projects, lower prices on nearly decade-old Switch games, and replace deals like the Switch Game Vouchers with something else.

What is particularly frustrating is that, now and then, Nintendo undeniably gets a lot right. Its approach to game development and business under the leadership of Satoru Iwata felt more in line with what players want the company to be like now. The Nintendo Selects programme (previously the Player’s Choice label) saw hugely successful titles for the Wii, Wii U, and 3DS reduced to just $19.99. Even Nintendo Directs, introduced while Iwata was president of the company, felt like a step in the right direction as they opened a more direct line of communication with fans.

Nintendo can absolutely return to these glory days and offer its fans a little more than overpriced software. However, currently, it feels as if it has more or less committed to its ruthless approach to business, cutting out any remaining consumer-friendly deals, pushing any form of competition away through patents and litigation, and locking fan-favorite features behind paywalls and subscriptions. I sincerely hope that Nintendo can learn from its mistakes, listen to its community, and pivot to more consumer-friendly practices, but something tells me that won’t happen for a very long time.

Are you sad to see the Switch Game Vouchers go?