4 Classic PC Games Now 100% Free on GOG

GOG has made a trio of classic PC games 100% free for a limited time. In this case, “limited time” refers to two days and 21 hours from now. And unlike some free game offers, a subscription is not required to redeem any of these free downloads. Meanwhile, once claimed, each game is free to keep in your GOG library perpetually. And as always with GOG, each copy is DRM-free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, for a limited time, GOG has made Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3 completely free. As the name implies, this is a collection of the first three Alone in the Dark games, plus a spin-off. Normally, this collection costs $12.99 on GOG. Meanwhile, on Steam, these games are only available via the Alone in the Dark Anthology, which costs $14.99.

Classic 1990s Survival-Horror Games

Alone in the Dark debuted back in 1992 via Infogrames. And it was a pioneering horror game at the time. Upon release, it was received warmly by critics and was lauded as one of the best horror games of its time. It was also a key inspiration and influence for the 1990s’ best survival-horror series, Resident Evil. Alone in the Dark 2 and Alone in the Dark 3 followed in 1992 and 1995, respectively. Unfortunately, the sequels were not as great as the original. Where the original earned a 90 on Metacritic, the follow-ups only earned a 70 and a 60.

In addition to these three games, Jack in the Dark is also included, a smaller promotional game with only puzzles, no combat, that was used to promote the second game in the series. Like the third game in the series, it only earned a 60 on Metacritic.

Between all three PC games, survival-horror fans can expect about 15 to 20 hours of content, depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, this is the first time this package has been released for free, and there’s a good chance it won’t be free ever again, so those interested should claim it, even if they have no intention of playing it right now. And if you don’t have a GOG account, the good news is that an account is free.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.