Fans Just Gave a 20‑Year‑Old Ubisoft Game New Life

A 20-year-old Ubisoft game has been given a new lease on life, thanks to a group of fans. This kind of thing doesn’t happen often, but every once in a while, a game is entertaining enough to bring a group of gamers together to work on it and make it better with modern enhancements and gameplay improvements. While this usually results in mods and occasionally new games, this latest instance of fan love has resulted in a complete overhaul of a game that was pretty popular when it landed on multiple consoles in November 2005 alongside a popular movie.

On November 17, 2025, Fusion Fix announced on X that a new Widescreen Fix for King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie was available for download. The date isn’t insignificant, as November 17, 2025, marks the 20th anniversary of the game’s release, which was done in conjunction with Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake of King Kong. If you played it upon release, you might have been surprised that, unlike most movie-licensed games, it wasn’t a complete disappointment, and was instead, pretty impressive.

King Kong Is Back Thanks to Fusion Fix’s Widescreen Upgrade

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Fusion Fix isn’t merely a fan of the original Ubisoft King Kong game; it’s a group of gaming fans who spend their time fixing bugs and technical limitations in games, making them better. They’ve previously released Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition, a comprehensive overhaul that brought it to current-generation systems. They’ve repeated that formula with tons of hit games, and now they’ve done the same for 2005’s King Kong. Fusion Fix’s version is dubbed as a Widescreen Fix, which improves on the visuals by putting it in the same format as the movie.

Today marks a special milestone: 20 years since the release of Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, and we're celebrating with a brand new release of the Widescreen Fix!

Download link: https://t.co/JDzYENaHXT pic.twitter.com/6aNFXTY0Yh — Fusion Fix (@fusionfix10) November 17, 2025

The newly released upgrade is compatible with both the Gamer’s Edition and the Signature Edition. It also features all resolutions unlocked and alterable in the game’s settings application. Most importantly, the new format fixes the aspect ratio, HUD, field of view, and full-motion video, making it a true graphical overhaul. Fusion Fix had to install a framerate limiter, restricting the game to 30 FPS to avoid crashes, and they also fixed a bug that caused camera shaking during an initial encounter with King Kong. Other changes include an option to disable blur in several areas, and the game now supports raw mouse input.

While most video games based on movies aren’t worth anyone’s time, you can’t say that of Ubisoft’s King Kong. It features beautiful cinematics, gorgeously rendered environments, and voice acting from the film’s stars. You could play as either Jack (Adrien Brody’s character) or King Kong, and it’s easily one of the best movie tie-in games ever made, as it was truly ahead of its time. Now that it’s been re-released with enhancements and improvements over the original, it’s certainly worth another look, so if you missed it in ‘05, be sure to check it out.

