5 Ubisoft Games Are Getting New Content & Re-Releases From Atari

Revisiting your favorite games from years gone by isn’t always easy. If you haven’t held onto older consoles, getting ahold of them these days can be pricey. And even then, you have to track down physical copies of older games, some of which aren’t easy to come by. Thankfully, we’re seeing more and more retro games with modern re-releases with classic collections bringing iconic games to current-gen consoles and PCs. Now, a new deal between Atari and Ubisoft will bring five more games back into the forefront.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft has been at the helm of many iconic franchises over the years. Now, some of its classic games will be coming back thanks to a partnership with Atari. On August 26th, Atari and Ubisoft announced that Atari has secured the rights to five Ubisoft titles, with the explicit intention of bringing them to new platforms. Under the partnership, Atari will re-release the games, while looking into opportunities to “expand their reach through updated formats, new content, and extended distribution titles.”

Which Ubisoft Games Atari Plans to Bring Back, Explained

The games Atari has acquired from Ubisoft include titles from as far back as 2005 up to more recent 2016 releases. The full list of games that Atari will be bringing to modern platforms is as follows:

Cold Fear (2005)

Child of Eden (2011)

I Am Alive (2012)

Grow Home (2015)

Grow Up (2016)

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

This list offers an interesting mix of Ubisoft’s back catalog. 2005’s Cold Fear is a survival horror game that received mixed critical reception, while Child of Eden is a “musical rail shooter” with relatively positive reception from critics and fans alike. As its title suggests, I Am Alive is a survival game with a post-apocalyptic setting, which also received mixed reviews.

Not to leave out the cozy gamers, Grow Home is a sort of Wall-E style game where you play as a robot determined to grow a plant to help bring oxygen back to its home planet. Grow Up is the 2016 sequel to this adorable robot game.

In all, these aren’t necessarily Ubisoft’s most beloved and well-known titles. However, Atari’s interest in bringing new content to the games could give them a renaissance with fans of their respective genres. There’s certainly a little something for everyone here, from horror to music games to survival and beyond.

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

As of now, we don’t have specific details about when we can expect Atari’s re-released versions of these IPs. It’s also unclear which consoles the games will be released on, or how extensive the “new content” will be. We could be looking at full-scale remakes or more straightforward remasters, depending on the scope of the project. Atari has acquired “all intellectual property rights” for the games, so the options are pretty much wide open for what happens next.

Notably, some of these games are still currently listed on Steam, such as the more recent Grow Home and Grow Up. It’s unclear as of now whether Atari’s rights acquisition will impact the availability of some of these newer games on Steam. But for now, at least, they are still available to purchase in their original forms.

Did you play any of these Ubisoft games the first time around? Is one of your favorites on the list? Let us know in the comments below!