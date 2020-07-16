Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Henry Cavill Building a PC
At this point, Henry Cavill's passion for all things gaming is well known. The Man of Steel star has spent a lot of his time off during the coronavirus pandemic getting reacquainted with his love of all things Warhammer, and that love has even been reciprocated by Creative Assembly! As such, it shouldn't have come as a surprise when Cavill posted a video of himself building a new PC on Instagram. However, the video has been a huge hit on social media; apparently, a lot of people must find Cavill's techniques informative! If Cavill keeps this up, he might actually convince some people to consider PC gaming for themselves!
Are you a PC gamer? Did you find Henry Cavill's video informative?
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Henry Cavill's PC video!
Clearly there must be some reason Cavill is getting so many viewers.
I have done many builds but i don't get that many views maybe just few friends good for you henry cavill ..cheers— dm FRIEND (@RyanStreet30) July 16, 2020
This person must have needed PC building help and didn't know it!
Henry Cavill’s 5 and a half minute video building a PC is up there with things I didn’t know I needed in my life 😍 pic.twitter.com/htYjpGu6pG— Tricia (@TriciaSib) July 16, 2020
A lot of people must need computer help.
i had wondered why henry cavill was trending, but "because a video was posted of him building a computer from scratch in a tank top while barry white plays in the background" would not have been in my top 500 guesses.— sam 🤬 (@knobblyfruit) July 16, 2020
That depends: what's the status of your gaming PC?
Guys tell me I'm too busy to watch the video of Henry Cavill building a PC in a tank top— Seunte (@Seunte) July 16, 2020
Add in a tank top and it's a perfect likeness.
Los Simpsons predijeron a Henry Cavill pic.twitter.com/P0h6Iquou0— Sergio (@sergio_bascunan) July 16, 2020
But then when would you build your own?
I could sit and watch Henry Cavill build a pc for the rest of my life and be content— J-ME (@jaymeejolynnn) July 16, 2020
People might be missing the point of the video.
I'd gladly buy a PC if I get Henry Cavill to build it for me pic.twitter.com/zUGoTr46BV— Cesar Palafox (@CesarPalafox) July 16, 2020
Okay, maybe it's not the PC.
Literally could watch Henry Cavill do anything for any length of time 😍 https://t.co/lfOce7xYuE— erica 🍂 (@ericaw1992) July 16, 2020
