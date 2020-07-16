Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Henry Cavill Building a PC

At this point, Henry Cavill's passion for all things gaming is well known. The Man of Steel star has spent a lot of his time off during the coronavirus pandemic getting reacquainted with his love of all things Warhammer, and that love has even been reciprocated by Creative Assembly! As such, it shouldn't have come as a surprise when Cavill posted a video of himself building a new PC on Instagram. However, the video has been a huge hit on social media; apparently, a lot of people must find Cavill's techniques informative! If Cavill keeps this up, he might actually convince some people to consider PC gaming for themselves!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Are you a PC gamer? Did you find Henry Cavill's video informative? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Henry Cavill's PC video!