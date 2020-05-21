Henry Cavill Makes a Special Appearance in Total War: Warhammer 2's DLC

The Warden and The Paunch DLC pack for Total War: Warhammer 2 was released earlier today, and fans have already discovered a new character meant to homage Henry Cavill. The star of Netflix's The Witcher recently showcased his love for the Warhammer brand, and it seems that developer Creative Assembly wanted to find a way to repay that passion with a tribute inside the game. The character, known simply as "Cavill," is a Loremaster of Hoeth that accompanies Eltharion during the latter's campaign. The character has a number of traits that pay homage to the actor, including "Advocate," which seems a bit fitting!

While Cavill's presence is certainly a nice tribute, the move does not come without some precedent. Creative Assembly has added a number of developers to the game over the years in cameo roles. Game director Richard Aldridge confirmed the nod to Cavill in an interview with PCGamesN.

"...when I saw a certain Mr Cavill mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time, I thought it would be fun to somehow inject him into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years. You might even spot me. With the Warden and the Paunch coming up, it felt like a good time to include Henry, and what better way than having a mighty Loremaster of Hoeth by your side with a few personal special traits to play with when starting a campaign as Eltharion.”

If there's one aspect that's most surprising about Cavill's inclusion, it's the fact that the actor's initial posts about Warhammer came just over a month ago. Clearly, the team at Creative Assembly made a late change to the game in order to make the inclusion.

In The Warden and the Paunch, players choose between Eltharion and Yvresse, or Grom the Paunch and the Broken Axe Tribe. The two factions are significantly different from one another, and Warhammer 2 players should find quite a bit to enjoy in the new update. The DLC pack is available now on Steam for $8.99. Players must own the base game in order to play.

