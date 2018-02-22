Far Cry 5: New Video All About That Good Boy Boomer

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming Far Cry 5 game. Called the ‘Far Cry that’s not like Far Cry,’ Ubisoft is taking a few unique steps with their latest in the franchise and so far, we’re down with it!

There is a wide variety of NPCs and playable characters alike but the latest video is all about Boomer, the adorable puppers companion that is a great ally to have and definitely earns the ‘Best Boy’ title by a landslide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest video comes from IGN as part of their “First Look” series and it is all about that good boy! Showing how he can fetch important items, take down the baddies with the best of them, what breeds inspired Boomer’s creation, and more, the latest video brings puppies back to center stage and we can’t think of a single reason why that’s a bad thing. Puppies, or go home.

With the incredibly loyal Boomer at the player’s side, taking on the maniacal cultists led by a man that looks more and more like Tom Cruise every time I see him will be one wild ride. With tons of interacting characters, free-range roam in-game, and some of the weirdest side missions for option participation (there’s even one about grabbing balls), Far Cry 5 looks to be a fantastic title that even non-Far Cry fans can enjoy.

The latest game is slated for a March 27th release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the adventure:

Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise.

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.