Far Cry 5 Features Microtransactions, But Only for Cosmetic Items

Ubisoft’s highly-anticipated Far Cry 5 is only a mere ten days away. And as it draws nearer to its release on March 27th, the more details about the game spill out.

The latest information involves something even more controversial than the game itself: microtransactions. The news: Far Cry 5 indeed has microtransactions in it.

According to the game’s Executive Producer (via GameSpot), Dan Hay, Far Cry 5 will be generous in what it offers, but will allow players to speed up progress by spending money if that is what they desire.

We’ve set the game up to be generous,” Hay said. “We’ve set the game up so…nothing is locked [away]. You can go out and explore, and the game will reward you for your exploration.”

How these microtransactions are implemented, remains to be seen. However, as GameSpot notes, Ubisoft‘s most recent release, Assassin’s Creed Origins, a game that is structured similarly to Far Cry 5, may offer some clues.

Assassin’s Creed Origins notably features a “Time Saver Pack” that is basically just ways for a player to spend money to speed up progress. In addition to being optional, they aren’t very necessary, as you could also just unlock everything via normal gameplay. Far Cry 5 may offer something similar to this, or it may also offer something completely different. At this point, all we can do is wait and see.

It’s worth noting that microtransactions will feature in all facets of the game: multiplayer, co-op, and the campaign. Further, they will only be for cosmetic items, aka nothing that will alter gameplay.

Far Cry 5 is poised to launch March 27th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $59.99 USD, and be available both at retail and digitally. Additionally, a season pass has been announced that will take players to places like Vietnam and Mars, and come with a Far Cry 3 remaster. Below, you can read an elevator pitch of the game, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate. On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.