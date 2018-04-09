Far Cry 5 Is Even Popular in Japan

While last week Far Cry 5 came up just short at the retail market in Japan, finishing number two in copies sold, it didn’t digitally on the PS4.

That’s right, according to Sony’s latest PS4 digital sales chart, even in Japan Far Cry 5 is popular.

More specifically, Sony released the PS4 digital sales chart in Japan for the period between March 26th and April 1st. And at the top is Ubisoft’s open-world action-adventure, first-person shooter. Heck, spurred by Far Cry 5, even Far Cry 4 is selling well years after its release, coming in at number nine.

You can see the top 20 for yourself, below:

Far Cry 5 Super Robot Wars X What Remains of Edith Finch Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Undertale Battlefield 1 Revolution Valkyria Chronicles 4 Monster Hunter World Far Cry 4 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Battleborn The Evil Within Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition MLB The Show 18 Final Fantasy IX Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition Shining Resonance Refrain Tom Clancy’s The Division

How many copies Far Cry 5 sold on PS4 digitally wasn’t disclosed, but in order to beat Super Robot Wars X (which was the one game to top it at retail last week) and Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom in their home country, it likely had to sell a healthy amount.

While it’s well-documented that Japan enjoys and buys open-world games that isn’t the only factor in play. Far Cry 5 is arguably the biggest release this besides, maybe, Monster Hunter World, and as a result benefits from being the top dog in a relatively small pack.

Far Cry 5 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, starting at $59.99 USD. And apparently it is a huge hit, selling over 5 million copies in its first week, and becoming the fastest-selling game in franchise history.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official elevator pitch via Ubisoft:

“Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate. On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.”