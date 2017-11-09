Far Cry 5’s Location Revealed With New Teaser Trailers

In the past, Ubisoft's Far Cry games have taken us to some exotic locales – including outer space, where we dominated with laser-shooting T-Rexes in Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. But the latest entry in the series will be taking more of a down-to-earth approach, as it'll come straight from within America.

Sony of Europe has revealed a quartet of new trailers for the forthcoming Far Cry 5, which showcases the location where the action will be taking place – Hope County, Montana. Not much has been revealed outside of that, but the publisher did make note that a worldwide reveal will be taking place on Friday, May 26th. That, and we'll have a "first look" at the game set to go, providing more information on what kind of high stakes the player can expect this time around from the sequel.

In the meantime, we've included the four trailers in the following gallery, complete with a brief description of what each one has to offer.

Far Cry 5 doesn't currently have a release date, but it is expected for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC sometime before March 2018.