Far Cry 6 Confirms Good News for Those Playing on PS4 and Xbox One

✖

This week, Ubisoft revealed our first look at the gameplay of Far Cry 6 and gave the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia game release date. The good news didn't stop there though. The gameplay trailer also confirmed that the game fixes Far Cry 5's most divisive feature, and that it runs at 60fps/4K on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Adding to this, Ubisoft has also confirmed that everyone who buys the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for free, a feature many developers are offering on cross-gen games, but a feature many are also not offering.

At the moment of publishing, we don't really know how different the game is on PS4 and Xbox One compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We know the latter machines will offer 4K at 60ps, but so far that's the only difference we know about.

There doesn't appear to be anything under the hood of Far Cry 6 that suggests the PS4 and Xbox One will struggle while playing the game, but it's the most visually striking entry in the series yet, and this could tax the systems, especially the launch versions of the machines. Whatever the case, it's a nice gesture from Ubisoft.

Far Cry 6 is set to release worldwide on October 7 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."