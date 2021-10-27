Far Cry 6 Teases Players That Haven’t Finished the Game

Video games are great, but sometimes life gets in the way of finishing the ones we start. Far Cry 6 only released a few short weeks ago, but players that haven’t had as much time to invest in the Ubisoft game have been surprised to receive emails from its villain, Anton Castillo. In the emails, Castillo teases players over the amount of time they spent with the title, thanking them for giving him “free rein in Yara.” It’s a very unusual way to convince players to go back and finish, but the emails do a nice job of matching Castillo’s character!

The emails from Ubisoft were shared on Twitter by GamesIndustry.biz managing editor Brendan Sinclair, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/BrendanSinclair/status/1452986713098407945

In Far Cry 6, Anton Castillo is portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), and the quotes in these emails do a very nice job capturing the actor’s iconic voice. Ubisoft has taken multiple opportunities to play up the consequences of Castillo’s rule in Yara, and what might happen if protagonist Dani Rojas doesn’t help Libertad in the battle against Castillo. Of course, these emails are just the latest such example. In fact, the game’s secret ending focuses on what would happen if Castillo were to remain in power in the country.

It’s unclear exactly how many of these emails Ubisoft has sent out, and whether or not most players that picked up the game have stuck with it through to the end. Since the title just released earlier this month, it might be a little bit early to tell, but Ubisoft clearly has no qualms with peer pressuring players into picking it back up; maybe it will even work on some Far Cry fans!

Far Cry 6 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Far Cry 6 so far? Have you received an email from Anton Castillo? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!