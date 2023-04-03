Far Cry 6 Discounted to Lowest Price Ever

Far Cry 6 has been discounted to the lowest price it's ever been on PS4 and PS5. The latest Far Cry game is not even two years old and when you combine this with its strong sales, you get a game that hasn't gone on many deep discounts yet. However, right now on PS4 and PS5 the game has been discounted 75 percent, making it $14.99. Unfortunately, if you're on Xbox you're going to need to pay a bit more, as Xbox versions cost $17.99.

On the PlayStation Store, this deal is only avaialble for a limited time. More specifically, the deal is set to expire on April 13. After this, it will revert back to its normal price point of $59.99. And while it does go on sale often, it's not usually these cheap, not on digital storefronts at least.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps," reads an official blurb about the game. "Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara. Play the full game solo or with a friend in co-op."

So, is Far Cry 6 worth $14.99? Well, that will vary person from person. It's one of the weaker instalments in the series. It didn't achieve the critical acclaim of the likes of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, nor was it able to continue the same sales as Far Cry 5, so it was a dip for the series all around. It's not the greatest game, nor it is the greatest Far Cry game, but there's a ton of content, some of which is good, to enjoy.

"The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry's prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin."