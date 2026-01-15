Xbox Game Pass First Day One Game of 2026 Has Divided Subscribers

The first day one Xbox Game Pass game of 2026 arrived earlier this week, and it has quickly surpassed 300,000 copies sold, which isn’t the biggest return, but it is when you consider the context. Firstly, it’s available with Xbox Game Pass, which hinders sales. Further, this is not a big-budget game or a substantial release. For the developer behind the game, 300,000 in a few days is almost certainly a positive return. Yet, while many are checking out the new Xbox Game Pass day-one game, not everyone is enjoying it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox Game Pass game in question, which is currently PC only, is Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. The modest popularity of the game may suggest it’s pretty good; however, over on the Microsoft Store, it only has a 3/5 star rating. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has a 75% rating. Neither of these is very good. That said, there is important context to consider.

What’s Wrong With the New Xbox Game Pass Game

If you dive into the negative reviews for the new Xbox Game Pass day-one game, many of them, if not most of them, are about game performance and bugs. Obviously, this is a problem, especially for those trying to play the game right now. However, these are also problems that can be easily addressed for those willing to wait. What many of the negative reviews don’t mention is the actual content of the game, which many seem to be enjoying. That said, it could be days, weeks, or even months before the aforementioned bugs and performance issues are resolved. Unfortunately, we do not know, and it is impossible to predict.

Play video

For those just learning about Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, it is a simulation strategy game from developer Brigada Games, who debuts with the release, and publisher Devolver Digital. With it being included with a PC Game Pass subscription, PC users subscribed to the Microsoft subscription service are being spared a $20 purchase.

How long Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass on PC, we do not know. Until it leaves, though, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20% discount. Right now, there is no word of it coming to Xbox One or Xbox Series X, nor is there any guarantee it will ever come to console platforms.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.