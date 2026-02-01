Free Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions Available in Limited Time Deal

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can currently nab a free subscription to Xbox Game Pass for a limited time. The new deal is specifically for the Premium tier, which is the middle tier of the subscription, one below the most expensive tier of the subscription service, Ultimate. For those that don’t know, the Ultimate tier is the tier that comes with day-one games, in addition to some other perks, like access to EA Play.

For the price of day-one games and more, Ultimate subscribers pay a sizeable upcharge that comes out to $30 a month, a price point subscribers aren’t happy about. Premium tier is half the price at $15 a month. If you want the Ultimate tier, you are going to have to pay for it, but a Premium tier subscription for one month can be had for free right now via Webtoon.

Free Xbox Game Pass Premium

All those who want Xbox Game Pass Premium for free have to do is read the new Sea of Thieves comic on Webtoon. The comic is called Sea of Thieves: Last Bite, and it was just released as an official piece of canon that expands the series’ lore.

Attention Pirates 🏴‍☠️



Treasure awaits on the shores of #WEBTOON ➡️ https://t.co/vg1OIGUOto



Claim a hefty haul when you read @SeaOfThieves #TheLastBite:

🎁 1 Month @XboxGamePass Free Trial pic.twitter.com/tNKA2TMn2D — WEBTOON (@webtoonofficial) January 27, 2026

To redeem this offer, Xbox fans will need to download the Webtoon app if they don’t already have it. You will also need an account to log into. If you don’t have one, you will have to create. Accounts are free. From here, find the comic and read it. Of course, you don’t have to actually read it. You can skim through it. Once finished, you will get a prompt to put an email in, and the code will be sent to this email. However, it is worth noting that users are reporting waiting hours for the code, so be prepared to wait. It is also important to note that this only works for new accounts. To this end, if you already have Xbox Game Pass, you will not be able to add an extra month to your subscription with this.

