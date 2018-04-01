Mohamed Salah May Be FIFA 19’s Cover Star

Mohamed Salah has easily been the best player this season in the English Premier League, FIFA’s most globally marketable league (sorry Kevin De Bruyne, you’ve been stellar too).

Not only is Salah the best player in the Premier League this season, he might just be the best player in Europe right now. Though this designation isn’t as obvious, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Paulo Dybala, and Christiano Ronaldo in the picture.

All of that said, FP, a site dedicated to the FIFA video game franchise, is currently holding a massive survey that is still ongoing, but has already received well-over a 100,000 votes. The survey asks who should be FIFA 19’s cover star when it comes out in its annual September release window? And the results so far have Salah winning — by an absolute landslide.

At the moment of writing this, Salah has captured 74 percent of the vote, with over 110,00 votes. The next closet player is the world’s most famous player, Lionel Messi, who has only 9 percent of the share with over 13,000 votes. Ronaldo follows with seven percent, then Thomas Muller with 3 percent, and Neymar rounds out the top five with 2 percent. As you can see, it’s not even close.

So, will the FIFA community get what it wants? It’s hard to say. He will surely be featured on UK copies and Egyptian copies, but will he be the global cover star like Messi and Ronaldo have been in the past? Well, there seems to be a demand for it. However, Salah is nowhere near as marketable as the likes of Messi and Ronaldo — or even Neymar — so EA might be hesitant to stick him on copies in markets across the world.

However, Salah and his fans certainly have a case. The Liverpool player currently leads Europe in scoring, has been awarded numerous awards (with more likely still to come), and has a record nine special players cards so far in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.

But at the end of the day, it is EA’s marketing team who will decide whether or not to reward Salah’s massive season by making him their game’s official cover star. The skeptic in me says EA will likely only stick Salah on certain regional copies, however, fan demand may just tip the scale in the Egyptian player’s favor.