FIFA 20 Removes Legendary Player From the Game Following Nazi Comment

Legendary Dutch player and football manager Marco van Basten has been removed from FIFA 20 by EA “until further notice,” following an incident involving the former Ajax player and Nazi-related comments made off camera. Long story short, the removal is a direct response to the former striker making comments on Fox Sports during an interview with a German coach. Towards the end of the interview, the former Dutch international said “Sieg Heil” off camera. For those that don’t know: the Sieg Heil is a victory salute originally used by the Nazis during political rallies and speeches. Literally translated, it means “hail victory,” however it’s commonly known as a salute/phrase used by Hitler and other Nazi leaders.

As a result of being removed, van Basten is no longer available in FIFA Ultimate Team packs, squad building challenges, and FUT drafts. And again, it sounds like this won’t be changing.

In addition to being removed from FIFA 20, the three-time Ballon d’Or winner has been suspended from Fox Sports for one week while the situation is mulled over further. In the meanwhile, his wages will be donated to the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation.

As for Marco van Basten himself, he has since apologized, noting that what he said was “not intended to shock people.” According to the former player he was mocking the German accent. In other words, making a joke.

“Life is like football. Sometimes you score, sometimes you miss. But if you miss, that does not mean that you are a bad person,” said van Basten.

At the moment, it’s unclear if van Basten will return to FIFA 20 or future installments. According to EA, the comment goes directly against its commitment to equality and diversity.

“We are aware of the recent comments made by Marco van Basten,” read an official EA statement released in-game, for players to read. “We have an expectation that our commitment to equality and diversity is upheld across our game.”

FIFA 20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

