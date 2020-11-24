New FIFA 21 Features Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X

✖

FIFA 21 may have not gotten next-gen versions of the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X right when the new consoles launched, but the wait is almost over for the upgrade now. The new, upgraded version of FIFA 21 is scheduled to release on December 4th, and with it will come several new features to differentiate it from the older version and to capitalize on the powers of the new consoles.

Electronic Arts previewed some of the new features players on the latest consoles will be able to take advantage of in FIFA 21. The trailer below showed a stylish look at the plans for the game with specifics on what would be changing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X provided by the publisher.

For one, the athletes that FIFA 21 players will control should look much better on the new consoles. Things like players striking detailed poses after striking the ball and better, more detailed portrayals of players’ hairstyles may not sound like tremendous improvements on their own, but together, they should improve the visual quality of the athletes considerably. The players will look better when making moves on the field as well with improved animations for handling the ball which EA says will create a less robotic feel to the game. Players will even go through unique animations when they’re not handling the ball to show that they actually do things other than just wait for their chance when they’re not in their more active moments.

As for the on-the-field gameplay, better lighting and a new camera simply called GameCam will allow players different ways to see the FIFA 21 experience. Before the matches take place, cinematics like buses arriving and players and fans preparing for the game will be seen. When big moments happen on the field, fans and teams will respond differently and accordingly based on whatever took place.

Like other games available on the new consoles, this one will also benefit from much faster load times. On the PlayStation 5, we’ll see FIFA 21 take advantage of the Activities feature as well as the capabilities of the DualSense controller like haptic feedback so that players can better feel what’s happening in the game. Also similar to the way upgrades to the new consoles are being handled by other games, if you own FIFA 21 on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll get free upgrades to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions.