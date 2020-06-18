FIFA 21 Release Date and First Trailer Revealed

EA has revealed FIFA 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox, PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch. As expected, the reveal came during EA Play 2020, Electronic Arts yearly E3-like showcase. And to accompany the official announcement of the latest installment of FIFA, EA has revealed the game's debut trailer alongside a release date. And like previous games, FIFA 21 is set to arrive in September at a price point of $60.

In addition to being the first FIFA game on PS5 and Xbox Series X, FIFA 21 comes with a variety of new features and gameplay refinements. Like previous years, these changes and additions are negligible to the average player of FIFA, but to the hardcore player, these changes will disrupt the meta and more.

That said, FIFA 21 looks a lot like FIFA 20. Not only is this because both games use the same engine, but there's little time to make considerable improvements between releases. Further, like FIFA 20, FIFA 21 is designed with aging consoles in mind.

"Win as one in EA SPORTS FIFA 21, powered by Frostbite," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Whether it's on the streets or in the stadium, FIFA 21 has more ways to play than ever before, including the UEFA Champions League and CONMEBOL Libertadores."

EA also revealed the game's minimum requirements on PC:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-Bit

Processor: Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or better/Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 7850 or better/GeForce GTX 660 or better

Storage: 50 GB available space

FIFA 21 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it's set to release worldwide on October 9.

