FIFA 22 Update Drops 5 Gameplay Changes on Players

A new FIFA 22 update is live, but so far, only on PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when the update will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and other platforms, but what we do know is everything that the update does, courtesy of official patch notes that reveal and detail what exactly EA has done to the game. Like most updates, there are fixes and changes and improvements that will impact both Career Mode and Ultimate Team, specifically, but there are also broader gameplay changes that will impact every single player of the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. The patch notes aren’t very extensive, which indicates the file size is on the smaller side, and thus

Below, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of EA:

GAMEPLAY PATCH NOTES:

Made the following changes:

Stepovers and flicks cannot be performed for 500 milliseconds after initiating a Player Run. This change is intended to prevent the aforementioned Skill Moves from clashing with the ability to choose a direction for the requested Player Run.

Addressed the following issues:

In some rare situations when shooting after a Skill Move, the shot would not be as accurate as intended.

If the Right Stick Switching option was set to Player Rotation, a right stick player switch could not be done after activating Player Lock.

In some cases, sliding tackles could be incorrectly called as a foul depending on which area of the defender’s body made contact with the ball.

Following the activation of Player Lock with the input being performed at an angle, the first Player Switch would not occur and had to be performed again.

The rest of the Patch Notes can be found HERE.

FIFA 22 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the soccer sim and all things gaming — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.