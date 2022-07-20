FIFA 23 Release Date Revealed Alongside First Trailer

FIFA 23 has a release date and a first trailer. The finally ever FIFA game from EA is scheduled to release worldwide on September 30 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. As for the PC version, it's going to be the current-gen version of the game, while the Nintendo Switch is once again getting a "Legacy Edition." Meanwhile, EA also announced an Early Acccess period that will begin on September 27 for owners of the Ultimate Edition of the game, aka those who pre-order this premium version of the game.

EA also highlights the fact that the game will have cross-play, a first for the series. Meanwhile, "HyperMotion Technology" is back from FIFA 22. "The advancements to FIFA 23's HyperMotion2 technology and physics system have unlocked an array of new features making the gameplay experience feel more immersive than ever," says EA of the game ."Team and player movement across the pitch is more responsive, smart, and authentic, whether jockeying against a defender or claiming an aerial ball against an attacker as a keeper. Players can also look forward to a new intelligent dribbling system, a more natural and fluid transition to shooting, all-new acceleration mechanics, enhanced player awareness, and much more. With the debut of women's club teams, all-new animations informed by the movement of real-life female players have been added to FIFA 23."

"We have pushed the boundaries of realism in EA Sports FIFA 23 through HyperMotion2, using state-of-the-art technology to capture professional men's and women's teams in full-intensity matches that translates millions of data points into new animations in real-time," said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. "The result is the most natural and realistic motion in football gaming, and when combined with the inclusion of both men's and women's World Cups, women's club football, and cross-play features, will immerse players and football fans around the world for years to come."

Right now, there's no word of how EA Play Early Access will be handled this year, but it will presumably be handled the same as every previous yea. If this is the case EA Play subscribers will get up to 10 hours of early access a week before release.