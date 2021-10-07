FIFA Games “Exploring” the Possibility of Dropping FIFA Name

EA’s FIFA series might be considering ditching the FIFA name in the future. The video game series has been a mainstay since its launch in 1993. But, recent developments have led them to contemplate a massive rebrand as indicated by a press release. Those naming rights are not cheap and a more general soccer game might be a bit cheaper to produce. However, with modes like Ultimate Team being among the most popular in recent titles like FIFA 22, you’re going to have to find a way to keep some of those iconic players around. A lot of rival sporting franchises ran into this very problem when EA Sports and 2K Games wrangled the licenses to these leagues over two console generations ago. But, with EA, they are probably bound to find a solution that will still attract players en masse. Fans probably shouldn’t expect any changes immediately. But, the ongoing conversation might be worth keeping an eye on with installments in the near future. Check out EA’s statement down below:

“Through years of building our global franchise, we also know that authenticity is essential to the experience. That’s why we focus so much energy on the collective strength of over 300 individual licensed partners that give us access to 17,000+ athletes across 700+ teams, in 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues around the world.

“We continually invest in the partnerships and licenses that are most meaningful to players, and because of that, our game is the only place you can authentically play in the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander, among many others.

“The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity in our EA Sports football games, now and for many years to come.

“As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

What do you think EA will do if they don't pursue the FIFA license? Could we be looking at a more generic soccer game?