Final Fantasy 16 Fan Reveals Why It's the Best Game Ever Made

Final Fantasy 16 has been out on PS5 for almost a month and many consider it one of the best Final Fantasy games ever made. Others are ranking it as one of the best games of the year alongside Resident Evil 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, Hi-Fi Rush and a couple other games. And then there are some saying it's the best ever game made. How many exactly are making this claim, it's impossible to say, but someone recently did on the Final Fantasy 16 Reddit page, and the post has garnered a lot of attention, including votes up in agreement.

"For me, Final Fantasy 16 is by far the best video game I have played in my life and quite possibly, the best visual entertainment I've ever seen in my life as well (this includes movies and tv shows)... I love how cinematic the entire game is," reads the post. "The blending from gameplay to cutscene to gameplay never ceases to amaze me. The rush of seeing two dominants fight each other with cinematic strikes and evasions woven in resulted in the most thrilling moments I have ever seen on a screen. The emotional scenes are beautifully created and stuck with me for days after."

The post continues: "I knew I would like the music because Soken is my favorite composer , and he did not disappoint. I never grew tired of the battle themes and the way Soken weaves together familiar themes and motifs into new songs always takes my breath away. Dedicated to moonlight and Flow are my favorite songs from Soken still, but sitting right below those two songs lies a huge amount of Final Fantasy 16 songs."

The take concludes by claiming the voice actors and script writers "added something special to the game," noting they were never "disappointed" by a single line from a major character or the delivery of said line.

When you consider the greatest games of all time, it's hard to imagine Final Fantasy 16 trumps all of them. That said, it's apparently not the wildest take because it's not the first time we've seen it. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this take? Is Final Fantasy 16 one of the best games ever made or is this hyperbolic?