Final Fantasy 16 Insider Shares Release Date Update

Back in September of 2020, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy 16 for the PS5 and the PS5 only. Since then, we haven’t seen anything of the game nor have we heard much of the game. Unfortunately, we still don’t have an official update on the game, and there’s no word of when this will change. However, we do have some new scuttlebutt that suggests the game is going to be delayed, despite the declarations of some previous rumors that have claimed the game is hitting this year.

The scuttlebutt comes from an industry insider and Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier, who recently remaked that he is not getting his hopes up that the long-awaited 16th installment in the series is releasing this year. Adding to this, Schreier notes that “the thing to consider about Final Fantasy is that it’s being run by the same people who run Final Fantasy 16, which took priority last year and was delayed multiple times.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, this is the extent of what Schreier has to say about the topic, and right now it’s not clear how much of this is based on inside information versus pure speculation.

Final Fantasy 16 is in development for the PS5 only. As always, additional ports — particularly Xbox Series X and PC — are always a possibility, but right now, there’s been no word of this happening, official or unofficial. However, as you may remember, when the game was revealed, the reveal trailer mentioned a PC version of the game. This was quickly retracted, but it does make it seem like the game is a timed PS5 console exclusive. That said, something similar happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Xbox One, and the game still isn’t on a single Xbox platform.

“Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants-a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua-the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.”

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Final Fantasy 16 will be delayed?