Final Fantasy 16 PS5 Exclusivity Window Revealed

Sony seems to have finally provided a window of exclusivity for the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XVI, which is poised to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2023. Ever since the latest entry in the Final Fantasy saga was announced, it was known that the game would be exclusive to PS5 for a set period of time. And while fans often wondered just how long this exclusivity would end up lasting, it seems that a new trailer has finally given us the answer.

Spotted in a new video that was released by PlayStation today, the gaming brand indicated that Final Fantasy XVI will be exclusive to PS5 for a period of only six months. Given that Final Fantasy XVI is poised to launch at some point in summer 2023, this indicates that the game will then be able to come to other platforms at some point around the beginning of 2024. Previously, Square Enix itself accidentally indicated that a PC version of the upcoming RPG was in the works before running this leak back. Assuming that a PC version is still in the pipeline, an arrival in 2024 seems feasible.

Enter new worlds and immerse your senses with stunning visuals, 3D Audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers from the DualSense Wireless Controller on the PS5 pic.twitter.com/FIuqGjDZy4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 7, 2022

As a whole, this exclusivity window for Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 is a bit shorter than anticipated. Typically, Square Enix has signed exclusivity deals in the past with PlayStation that have lasted for a full year. In fact, the publisher's upcoming title Forspoken was confirmed in the same trailer today to be exclusive to PS5 for a whole two years. It's not known why this exclusive deal with Final Fantasy XVI might be shorter than normal, but those on other platforms who are hoping to play the game surely aren't upset by this news.

At this point in time, the only thing we know with certainty about Final Fantasy XVI is that it will launch in summer 2023 on PS5. Whenever a specific release date for the title is announced, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Are you glad to see that Final Fantasy XVI won't be exclusive to PS5 for very long? And are you planning to pick the game up when it does launch next year? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.