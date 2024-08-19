Final Fantasy 16 Announced for PC With Release Date

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI is officially coming to PC and it’s arriving sooner than many likely anticipated. Since originally releasing Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 this past year, Square Enix made clear that it intended to eventually bring the game over to PC. Now, in the wake of the game’s The Rising Tide DLC dropping earlier this year, FFXVI will be making the jump to new hardware in a little under a month.

Announced in a new trailer, Square Enix unveiled that Final Fantasy XVI will launch next month on September 17th. The PC version of the game is set to be available across both Steam and the Epic Games Store and surprisingly will only retail for $49.99. In addition to pre-orders for Final Fantasy XVI now being live on PC, Square Enix also released a demo for the title that can be downloaded and played right now.

You can get a look at the latest trailer for Final Fantasy XVI on PC right here:

“Final Fantasy XVI is very much a game where the negatives don’t come close to outweighing the positives,” reads our own review of the game. “Even though I have some legitimate gripes with the quest design and world layout of FF XVI, these aspects paled in comparison to the highs found with the gargantuan boss battles and gripping gameplay. While the Final Fantasy series has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the past decade, Final Fantasy XVI is a real return to form in so many ways and proves why this franchise is held in such high regard to begin with.”

With Final Fantasy XVI now making the jump to PC, questions will naturally begin to arise when it comes to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth heading to the platform. Currently, Square Enix has announced no intention to port Rebirth to PC, but the game’s PS5 exclusivity window has already come to a close. As such, all but certain that FF VII Rebirth will eventually head to Steam and the Epic Games Store, especially given that this previously happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake. Whether such a release transpires before 2024 comes to a close, though, remains to be seen.