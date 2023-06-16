Final Fantasy 16 Releases Early in Some Stores as Fans Brace for Spoilers

Some Final Fantasy fans got some good news in regards to Final Fantasy 16 this week, but that good news for them is bad news for pretty much everyone else. Copies of Final Fantasy 16 have apparently been spotted in the wild at different retailers which means that physical copies of the game are now in the hands of some players. For those people who are lucky enough to get a copy, that means getting to play the game a week ahead of everyone else, but for all those who will still be waiting, it means you have to get ready for the possibility of spoilers to start appearing online.

To see evidence of people getting the game early, you need look no further than the front page of the Final Fantasy 16 subreddit right now. There, the top-most post you'll see currently is one that shows an opened physical copy of the game with a title that suggests it was found being sold early in a local game store. The consensus in the comments was that it was probably time to stop visiting Final Fantasy-focused forums like that one and to be careful on social media for the next week or so in order to avoid potential spoilers.

Some have said that they've already seen spoilers out on social media, too, though the verdict is out on whether those are actually real or not since Final Fantasy 16 has a longish story to complete and it seems unlikely that someone would be far enough along to spoil the game even if they did find it early in stores this week. Others weren't too precious about spoilers and instead wanted to check them out themselves to see just how real or fake these spoilers sounded, but if you're in the former camp and don't want to see them, it's probably best to tread carefully on social media.

For those taking that route and the 99% of players who will have to wait till launch day to get their copies, you're at least able to play the game now thanks to the demo that's available on the PS5. That demo is free with no need to preorder a copy or buy any special version of the game to play, so you can try out Final Fantasy 16 now with no strings attached.