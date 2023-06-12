Final Fantasy 16 Demo Releases Today on PS5

As of today, the demo for Square Enix's upcoming release Final Fantasy XVI is finally available to download on PlayStation 5. In the lead-up to the release of FF XVI, those working on the RPG have been very clear that an extensive demo would come about just a bit before the game's official launch. And while fans had been wondering where that demo was at, Square Enix today opted to release it without much warning.

In total, the demo for Final Fantasy XVI will let players experience the first two hours of the game. This opening section introduces the new protagonist, Clive Rosfield, and also sets the story into motion that will be seen in the full version. This trial of FF XVI also happens to let players try out the new combat mechanics seen in the game, which is one of the most prominent new elements of this Final Fantasy entry.

Perhaps the best thing about this Final Fantasy XVI demo, though, is that those who opt to play it will then be able to transfer their progress to the full game. This means that if you like what you happen to play in the demo, you can look to then purchase FF XVI and pick up right where the demo leaves off when the game arrives in just a few short days. All in all, this is likely one of the most extensive demos we have seen come about in quite some time and should surely make the wait until launch just a bit easier for many fans.

The moment you've all been waiting for. #FF16



Start Final Fantasy XVI today with the free demo and transfer your save data to the full game from launch on June 22nd: https://t.co/CgLtkfLMhS pic.twitter.com/fbHo45AkMp — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 12, 2023

While the Final Fantasy XVI demo might be out today, the full game is still a little more than a week off from release. Specifically, it's set to launch next week on June 22, exclusively for PlayStation 5. A version of the title for PC is also said to be coming in the future, but no specific announcement for this iteration has yet to come to pass.

