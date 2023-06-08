Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Window Revealed

Square Enix has been teasing new information about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth all week through daily “developer comments.” Those teases were finally paid off at Summer Game Fest, as the game closed the show with a brand-new trailer. We saw what looks like a huge world that’s ripe for exploration, as well as a look at the FF7 crew riding their very own Chocobos. However, the big reveal of the trailer was the new release window. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been given a new window and is now set to launch in “early 2024.”

This slight delay out of 2023 isn’t too surprising. Given how much is going on with the wider Final Fantasy franchise right now, getting Rebirth out this year was always going to be tough. Final Fantasy 16 launches later this month, and trying to release both that and the sequel to one of Square’s most recent big successes was likely just too big of an ask. Delays are generally not a bad thing because it means the team gets more time to work on polishing the game. Most FF7 fans will be disappointed, but accept the delay, especially since it’s only a few months or so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1666910002588831744?s=20

The trailer didn’t seem to show any new playable characters unless you count Red XIII who was technically just a guest character in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Yuffie was also featured, but she played a major role in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. We still have characters like Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and more that should eventually join the crew, but we’ll have to wait for future trailers or the full game to get confirmation on everyone besides Sith who made a minor appearance in Remake. That said, we did see a new member of the Turks as Elana got her official debut. Thankfully, it sounds like there will be plenty of time to introduce tons of new faces.

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be split across two discs. That lends, even more, credence to the idea that we’ll be exploring a massive open world early next year. Either way, this trailer definitely set the stage for what’s sure to be yet another wild entry in the remade Final Fantasy 7 saga.